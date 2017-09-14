Snellville Mayor Tom Witts turned himself in at the Gwinnett County jail Thursday afternoon, one week after a grand jury returned a 66-count indictment against him.

Witts, 68, was booked into the jail at around 12:30 p.m., online records showed. He was released about 25 minutes later on a $20,000 signature bond — meaning that he didn’t have to pay any money to be released but could be charged that amount if he fails to show for court appearances.

As Witts walked out of the jail Thursday, he and his attorney both balked when asked for comment by a Channel 2 Action News reporter.

“I don’t really have anything to say,” the mayor said.

Gwinnett County District Attorney Danny Porter, who had been investigating Witts since 2013, previously said that the mayor had until the end of the day Friday to turn himself in.

Breaking: Snellville mayor Tom Witts booked into jail and released on 67 counts . pic.twitter.com/RwuYWbH6ii — Tony Thomas (@TonyThomasWSB) September 14, 2017

The indictment returned against Witts last week accuses him of numerous crimes, including tax evasion; lying on official documents about owing taxes when he ran for both city council and for mayor; improperly allowing his business to perform work for the city; and using campaign funds for personal expense.

Sixty-five of the charges are felonies. The only misdemeanor charge accuses Witts of using 2015 campaign funds to purchase a six-month membership on a pornography website.

Witts, a former city councilman, was elected as mayor in 2015. His future in the role remains unclear, though it’s unlikely he would be removed at this point of the judicial process.

Snellville had been scheduled to have a city council meeting on Monday, four days after Witts indictment, but canceled it due to Tropical Storm Irma.

