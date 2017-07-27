Listen Live
DeKalb County Sheriff Jeff Mann goes on trial for indecency charge

Local Govt & Politics
Close

Photo Credit: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
DeKalb Sheriff Jeff Mann, right, and attorney Noah Pines arrive in Atlanta Municipal Court on Thursday, where Mann pleaded guilty to two ordinance violations. Mann was arrested and charged in Piedmont Park on May 6 for exposing himself and running from police. (REBECCA BREYER)

By: Mark Niesse The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated:

DeKalb County Sheriff Jeff Mann pleaded guilty Thursday to charges of obstruction and prohibited conduct stemming from his arrest in Piedmont Park.

Mann was sentenced to pay fines of $2,000 and serve 80 hours of community service. He was also banished from city of Atlanta parks for six months.

Mann allegedly exposed himself and ran from an Atlanta police officer on the night of May 6.

  • TELL US: Share your thoughts about this case. Comment below.

After negotiating the plea with prosecutors, Mann told Atlanta Municipal Court Judge Crystal Gaines he was in fact guilty. He had originally entered a not guilty plea.

He was originally charged with indecency and obstruction, but prosecutors agreed to change the indecency charge to prohibited conduct, for being in the park after dark.

Mann returned to work this week after completing a 40-day suspension that was ordered by Gov. Nathan Deal. 

Mann's conviction doesn't disqualify him from the office he was re-elected to in November.

But he still faces an investigation by the Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council, which has the power to suspend or revoke his certification as a law enforcement officer.

Please return to AJC.com for updates.

VIDEO: More on the Mann case

Close

