Local Govt & Politics
Atlanta bribery figure paid $1.6 million to former City Hall operative
Close

Atlanta bribery figure paid $1.6 million to former City Hall operative

Atlanta bribery figure paid $1.6 million to former City Hall operative
Photo Credit: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Companies controlled by Elvin “E.R.” Mitchell Jr. paid $1.6 million to the Rev. Mitzi Bickers, a former City Hall employee, records show. (HENRY TAYLOR / HENRY.TAYLOR@AJC.COM)

Atlanta bribery figure paid $1.6 million to former City Hall operative

J. Scott Trubey and Dan Klepal The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Photo Credit: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A contractor who has admitted paying bribes for city of Atlanta contracts paid more than $1.6 million over three years to an influential political consultant who held a high-ranking job in Mayor Kasim Reed’s administration, records obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution show.

One six-figure payment from E.R. Mitchell Construction Company to a business led by the Rev. Mitzi Bickers, who worked for the city from 2010 to 2013, matches the date and amount of a bribe Elvin “E.R.” Mitchell Jr. pleaded guilty to making — a $110,000 wire transfer on April 1, 2014.

Federal prosecutors have not named the person to whom the bribe payments were made in the cash-for-contracts scandal, which was active from at least 2010 to 2015. Mitchell and a second contractor admitted to conspiring to pay more than $1 million to a person under the belief some of the money would go to one or more people with influence over city contracts.

The AJC reviewed a portion of Mitchell’s banking records from 2013 to 2015. In all, checks or wire payments from Mitchell companies went to Bickers and her companies 80 times, the records show.

The payments reveal a much deeper financial relationship between Mitchell and Bickers than previously was known. They also raise fresh questions about what Bickers, a Baptist minister and a political consultant, was doing to earn such large sums.

Two checks reviewed by the AJC indicated in the memo line that the payments were for “Govt Relations.”

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Three and a half months after leaving her job with the city of Atlanta, a company belonging to the Rev. Mitzi Bickers received two checks totalling $22,335 from a company controlled by Elvin “E.R.” Mitchell. Mitchell has admitted paying bribes to an unnamed individual to secure Atlanta contracts.
Close

Atlanta bribery figure paid $1.6 million to former City Hall operative

Photo Credit: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Three and a half months after leaving her job with the city of Atlanta, a company belonging to the Rev. Mitzi Bickers received two checks totalling $22,335 from a company controlled by Elvin “E.R.” Mitchell. Mitchell has admitted paying bribes to an unnamed individual to secure Atlanta contracts.

Some of the records reveal payments to Mitchell from co-conspirator Charles P. Richards Jr.’s construction company that came within days of bribe payments identified by federal prosecutors. On Aug. 7, 2015, for example, Mitchell deposited $30,000 on the same day Richards has admitted to writing a $30,000 check as a bribe, documents show.

Both Mitchell and Richards have agreed to cooperate with the ongoing investigation.

Bickers has not been charged in the case, but the U.S. Attorney’s Office subpoenaed her emails and work product from the city of Atlanta and the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office, where she currently works as a chaplain.

Neither Bickers nor her attorney, Carl Lietz, responded to the AJC’s request for an interview, nor did they answer questions emailed to them about the payments, Bickers’ role in the investigation, and her relationship with Mitchell.

In May, the AJC reported that Bickers’ criminal defense team had asked their client for a record of every bank deposit made into her accounts during the time frame of the bribery scheme. They wanted the documents “to identify proper taxable income,” according to documents turned over to prosecutors through subpoena.

Craig Gillen, Mitchell’s criminal defense attorney, did not respond to messages and questions about the payments. Lynne Borsuk, Richards’ attorney, also declined to comment.

Paul Murphy, a former U.S. Attorney who is now a partner with King & Spalding, said the transactions are not necessarily nefarious, but they would be of interest to federal prosecutors.

“What the government would be interested in would be what was the nature of the relationship between E.R. Mitchell and Bickers and what happened to the money,” he said. “What the government does in an investigation is it follows the money.”

A spokeswoman for Reed reiterated past statements that the city is fully cooperating with federal authorities and said “those involved in any wrongdoing should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Mitzi Bickers, a pastor at a southeast Atlanta church, has not been charged in the bribery scheme, but prosecutors have subpoenaed her emails and work product.
Close

Atlanta bribery figure paid $1.6 million to former City Hall operative

Photo Credit: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Mitzi Bickers, a pastor at a southeast Atlanta church, has not been charged in the bribery scheme, but prosecutors have subpoenaed her emails and work product.

Two checks for “Govt Relations”

It’s unclear why Mitchell and his companies — construction firms with a long history of government contracting — paid so much money to Bickers’ companies that advise political campaigns.

The two checks marked for “Govt Relations” were for a combined $22,335 on Sept. 13, 2013. They were written to Pirouette, a Bickers’ political consulting company, three and a half months after Bickers left her $62,500-a-year job as director of human services for Mayor Reed.

Bickers is not a registered lobbyist with the state. She does, however, have extensive personal ties at City Hall, after helping Reed’s campaign win the mayor’s office in 2009. Reed has publicly downplayed Bickers’ role in his administration since her name has been linked to the investigation.

In 2012, Bickers took a leave of absence to drum up political support for a statewide transportation sales tax, a job she was given because of her extensive contacts throughout metro Atlanta.

Deposits made into Mitchell’s accounts also align with allegations laid out in the government’s case, according to documents reviewed by the AJC. That includes a $20,000 check from Richards in January 2013 that matches the amount and date of a bribe payment he admitted to making.

The AJC review of Mitchell’s bank records found that he twice wrote checks to Bickers within days or weeks of bribe payments Richards has admitted to making.

For example, Richards admitted to paying a $50,000 bribe through a wire transfer on March 27, 2014. Mitchell’s financial records show he wrote a $50,000 check to Pirouette eight days earlier. Likewise, Richards admitted to paying a $12,000 bribe with a check on June 26, 2015 — a payment that happened 16 days after Mitchell wrote a check to Pirouette for the same amount, according to Mitchell’s bank records.

It is unclear if those two payments from Mitchell to Bickers’ companies are related to the bribery investigation. The U.S. Attorney’s Office, which has not identified recipients of the alleged bribes, declined comment.

At times, Mitchell’s companies paid firms tied to Bickers thousands of dollars several times a month, sometimes writing multiple checks on the same day.

In December 2014, for example, Mitchell wrote the following checks: $11,642 to The Bickers Group on Dec. 9; $8,000 to Korah Music Group on Dec. 23; $11,868 to The Bickers Group on Dec. 24; $14,000 to The Bickers Group on Dec. 24; and $15,736 to Pirouette on Dec. 29.

The Bickers Group is also a political consulting firm. Korah is an artist management company registered in Nevada. Bickers is listed as an officer in the company with a Stockbridge, Georgia, address that belongs to a UPS store.

“Korah Music Group discovers and manages artists who want to turn the world around through the liberal arts,” a website describing the company says. “Our leadership team has the industry knowledge and experience to push the inner gift from your soul to the world.”

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Charles P. Richards, right, a contractor who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bribery in order to obtain city of Atlanta contracts, leaves the U.S. District Court with his attorney Lynne Borsuk, in February. BRANDEN CAMP/SPECIAL
Close

Atlanta bribery figure paid $1.6 million to former City Hall operative

Photo Credit: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Charles P. Richards, right, a contractor who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bribery in order to obtain city of Atlanta contracts, leaves the U.S. District Court with his attorney Lynne Borsuk, in February. BRANDEN CAMP/SPECIAL

Bickers’ neighbor gets $582k

Mitchell’s financial records also show a connection between Mitchell and a contractor, Robert Walker of Jonesboro, who appears to have business ties of his own to Bickers.

On March 7, 2014, Mitchell wired $582,500 to Georgia Project Management and Design. The AJC could find no business registration for the company with the Georgia Secretary of State. But a company invoice was submitted to the city of Atlanta by Robert Walker for “disaster recovery” cleaning work in February 2014, and it lists its address as a suite within the same Stockbridge UPS store Bickers used on the Korah Music incorporation document.

Property records show Walker once lived about a mile and a half miles from Bickers near Lake Spivey. A Robert Walker with that same Jonesboro address was the chief financial officer in a defunct company which listed Bickers as its chief executive and was registered at her Jonesboro address, state records show.

When contacted by phone, Walker told the AJC that the wire transfer was payment was for subcontracting work he performed for Mitchell. Walker declined to answer any other questions and said his attorney would contact the AJC. The attorney did not call the AJC before press time.

A memo line on the wire says it was for “Snow 2014.”

The AJC reported in February that Mitchell’s Cascade Building Systems was given $5.3 million of emergency contract work during the devastating 2014 ice storm — 65 percent of the money Atlanta spent cleaning up after the storm. Emergency contracting is not required to go through the city’s normal competitive bidding process.

An AJC investigation found that some of Cascade’s billing seemed excessive. In one case, Cascade charged city taxpayers 1,000 hours of overtime for equipment at $442 an hour — about $200-an-hour more than price quotes provided by the other companies that performed work during that storm.

Walker’s company also performed work directly for the city during that storm, cleaning three buildings for $40,500. A city spokeswoman said in a recent email the contract was necessary to clean up after 350 public works employees who camped out in the buildings during the city’s recovery effort.

Alvin Kendall, an attorney for Walker, said Thursday his client provided “equipment and labor to remove snow” for Mitchell’s company, which was the city’s primary contractor. Georgia Project Management and Design isn’t registered with the Secretary of State, Kendall said, because Walker is a sole proprietor. 

Kendall said his client was not a part of any wrongdoing. 

 “The only thing I have discussed with (Walker) about any wrongdoing is what we read in the newspaper,” Kendall said. “And to the extent of what we read in the newspaper, he doesn’t know anything about Mr. Mitchell.” 

 Kendall also said he did not know if his client had been questioned about Mitchell or Bickers by federal authorities.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Mitchell and Bickers have had a business relationship stretching back more than a decade.
Close

Atlanta bribery figure paid $1.6 million to former City Hall operative

Photo Credit: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Mitchell and Bickers have had a business relationship stretching back more than a decade.

Relationship extends to real estate, development

Mitchell and Bickers’ relationship goes back more than a decade.

In October 2004, Bickers filed for bankruptcy protection after a failed run for Fulton County Commission chair.

Mitchell came to the rescue, with a $65,000-a-year job as an executive in one of his construction companies, and two bonuses paid soon after she was hired, according to documents in the bankruptcy case. Bickers withdrew her Chapter 13 petition in early 2005.

Other records suggest a cozy business relationship.

Fulton County property records show E.R. Mitchell Construction Co. sold a building on Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard in South Atlanta to Bickers for $350,000 in January 2015. Three months later, Bickers transferred ownership to a different Mitchell firm free of charge.

Mitchell, Bickers and the Chateau Land Co. were sued in 2013 over more than $300,000 in defaulted real estate loans issued in 2008 and 2009. Bickers was listed as Chateau’s chief financial officer at the time. The case was settled out of court in January 2014 for an undisclosed sum.

Several weeks before the settlement, Mitchell signed a check to Bickers for $39,775 with “Loan Repayment” written in the memo line, according to records reviewed by the AJC.

‘A partner of her choosing’

In 2014, the relationship between the two crossed over state lines into Mississippi, after Bickers helped Tony Yarber become Jackson’s mayor.

The Bickers Group incorporated in Jackson, Miss., in June 2014, and Bickers’ partner, Keyla Jackson, established a Mississippi presence for Pirouette with the Mississippi Secretary of State’s office that same month, according to incorporation records filed with the state.

A year later, Bickers and Keyla Jackson formed Mississippi Developers LLC, a company that was a partner in a proposed hotel project near the city’s convention center. About that time, Mitchell registered E.R. Mitchell Company LLC as a Mississippi business, and Mitchell and Bickers sought minority-business certification for their companies to help win city contracts.

It does not appear that any contracts were awarded to the companies.

A federal lawsuit, previously reported by the AJC, claims Bickers told the head of Jackson’s equal business opportunity office in May 2015 that she was a major donor and friend of Yarber, and the mayor “decided she would get” a federally-mandated waterworks project “with a partner of her choosing.”

Campaign finance records show Bickers and companies tied to her contributed $15,000 to Yarber’s campaign the previous year.

The lawsuit, filed by Stephanie Coleman in February, also says Bickers asked her for help making the paperwork justify the contract award. Coleman told the AJC and Channel 2 Action News in February that she had been interviewed by FBI agents in Jackson in November 2015 related to bid-steering allegations.

The Jackson City Council eventually rejected the bid by the team that included Bickers for the waterworks project.

Mitchell and Bickers have had a business relationship stretching back more than a decade.
Close

Atlanta bribery figure paid $1.6 million to former City Hall operative

Mitchell and Bickers have had a business relationship stretching back more than a decade.

Companies controlled by Elvin “E.R.” Mitchell Jr. paid $1.6 million to the Rev. Mitzi Bickers, a former City Hall employee, records show. (HENRY TAYLOR / HENRY.TAYLOR@AJC.COM)
Close

Atlanta bribery figure paid $1.6 million to former City Hall operative

Photo Credit: Henry P. Taylor
Companies controlled by Elvin “E.R.” Mitchell Jr. paid $1.6 million to the Rev. Mitzi Bickers, a former City Hall employee, records show. (HENRY TAYLOR / HENRY.TAYLOR@AJC.COM)

Mitzi Bickers, a pastor at a southeast Atlanta church, has not been charged in the bribery scheme, but prosecutors have subpoenaed her emails and work product.
Close

Atlanta bribery figure paid $1.6 million to former City Hall operative

Mitzi Bickers, a pastor at a southeast Atlanta church, has not been charged in the bribery scheme, but prosecutors have subpoenaed her emails and work product.

Three and a half months after leaving her job with the city of Atlanta, a company belonging to the Rev. Mitzi Bickers received two checks totalling $22,335 from a company controlled by Elvin “E.R.” Mitchell. Mitchell has admitted paying bribes to an unnamed individual to secure Atlanta contracts.
Close

Atlanta bribery figure paid $1.6 million to former City Hall operative

Three and a half months after leaving her job with the city of Atlanta, a company belonging to the Rev. Mitzi Bickers received two checks totalling $22,335 from a company controlled by Elvin “E.R.” Mitchell. Mitchell has admitted paying bribes to an unnamed individual to secure Atlanta contracts.
News

  • The Latest: TV academy change boosts NBC's Emmy nods total
    The Latest: TV academy change boosts NBC's Emmy nods total
    The Latest on the 69th annual Primetime Emmy nominations announced Thursday in Los Angeles by the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (all times local): 1 p.m. It was an even better Emmy nominations day for NBC at second glance. The network garnered the most nods for a broadcaster, 64 — four more than the TV academy's first tally Thursday. The revision didn't change the overall rankings, with NBC in third place overall behind HBO with 110 nods and Netflix with 91. 'Saturday Night Live,' which earned 22 nominations to tie with HBO's 'Westworld' for most-recognized show, helped push NBC to the top of the network ranks. The 11 bids for 'This is Us,' NBC's breakout freshman drama, also helped. ___ 10:10 a.m. It looked like the Emmy nominations presentation might have an Oscars moment on its hands Thursday morning. Instead, a gold envelope that arrived in Shemar Moore's hands during Thursday morning's announcement ceremony was to announce co-presenter Anna Chlumsky had been nominated for best supporting actress for her role on 'Veep.' It is Chlumsky's fifth Emmy nomination in a row in the category. The actors had fun with the moment, with Moore refusing to show Chlumsky the envelope's contents in an apparent riff on the Academy Awards' best picture snafu. Moore says he knew a surprise was coming, but didn't know it would arrive via an envelope. He says it mirrors another onstage moment for him. Morore says, 'I mean the last time I did something like that for anybody, I gave Susan Lucci her first Emmy after 19 tries and they gave her a five minute standing ovation.' Chlumsky says she's skeptical she'll be nominated every year, but is honored to receive a nod for the fifth year in row. She is competing against three 'Saturday Night Live' actresses: Vanessa Bayer, Leslie Jones and Kate McKinnon. Chlumsky says about this year's comedy nominees, which includes co-star Julia Louis-Dreyfus for best comedy actress: 'It's an embarrassment of riches, as it feels like every year, but I think they got a lot right this year.' ___ 9:30 a.m. Chance the Rapper, Common, Snoop Dogg and LL Cool J are among the musicians nominated for Emmy Awards this year. Chance the Rapper, who won three Grammys this year, is nominated for outstanding original music and lyrics for 'Last Christmas' from 'Saturday Night Live.' Common, a Grammy and Oscar winner, is nominated in the same category for 'Letter to the Free,' a song from Ava DuVernay's documentary '13th.' Snoop Dogg, who has never won a Grammy, shares a nomination with Martha Stewart for outstanding host for a reality or reality-competition program for their VH1 show, 'Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party.' LL Cool J earned a nomination for outstanding structured reality program as a producer of Spike TV's 'Lip Sync Battle.' ___ 9:15 a.m. The Emmy nominations for outstanding reality competition show have been announced. The nominees are: 'The Amazing Race'; 'American Ninja Warrior'; 'Project Runway'; 'RuPaul's Drag Race'; 'Top Chef'; 'The Voice'. 'The Voice' has won the category the previous two years. 'The Amazing Race' was dominant in the category before that, garnering 74 nominations and winning 15 Emmy statuettes. ___ 9:05 a.m. The Emmy nominations for the best limited television series have been announced. The nominees are: 'Big Little Lies'; 'Fargo'; 'Feud: Bette and Joan'; 'Genius'; 'The Night Of'. 'Feud,' a fictionalized account of the rivalry between Joan Crawford and Bette Davis that aired on FX, was one of Thursday's top-nominated shows. Jessica Lange, who portrayed Crawford, and Susan Sarandon, who played Davis, were each nominated for best actress in a limited series or movie. Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon were also nominated in the acting category for HBO's 'Big Little Lies.' Ewan McGregor was nominated in the best actor category for 'Fargo,' while Riz Ahmed and John Turturro were nominated for HBO's 'The Night Of.' The Emmy Awards will be presented Sept. 17 during a live ceremony hosted by Stephen Colbert on CBS. ___ 8:50 a.m. 'Saturday Night Live' and the sci-fi drama 'Westworld' are at the top of the Emmy nominations with 22 bids each. The long-running 'SNL' received a wealth of awards for its cast, hosts and guest stars, including one to Alec Baldwin for his recurring portrayal of President Donald Trump. Other leading nominees announced Thursday in Los Angeles include 'Feud: Bette and Joan' and 'Stranger Things' with 18 nominations; 'Veep' with 17 bids, and 'Big Little Lies' and 'Fargo' with 16 nominations each. Breakout network drama 'This is Us' received 11 nods, including the first best-drama series for a broadcast network show since 'The Good Wife' in 2011. HBO leads all networks with 110 nominations, followed by Netflix with 91 and NBC with 60. The Emmys will air Sept. 17 on CBS. ___ 8:45 a.m. The Emmy nominations for the top television drama and comedy series have been announced. The nominees for best drama series are: 'Better Call Saul,' ''The Crown,' ''The Handmaid's Tale,' ''House of Cards,' ''Stranger Things,' ''This Is Us' and 'Westworld.' The nominees for best comedy series are: 'Atlanta,' ''black-ish,' ''Masters of None,' ''Silicon Valley,' ''Modern Family,' ''Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' and 'Veep.' The Emmy Awards will be presented Sept. 17 during a live ceremony hosted by Stephen Colbert on CBS. ___ 8:30 a.m. The reading of the 2017 Emmy nominations has begun. The nominees for best actor in a drama series include: Matthew Rhys, 'The Americans'; Bob Odenkirk, 'Better Call Saul'; Kevin Spacey, 'House of Cards'; Liev Schreiber, 'Ray Donovan'; Sterling K. Brown, 'This Is Us'; Milo Ventimiglia, 'This Is Us'; Anthony Hopkins, 'Westworld'. The nominees for best actress in a drama series include: Keri Russell, 'The Americans'; Claire Foy, 'The Crown'; Elisabeth Moss, 'The Handmaid's Tale'; Robin Wright, 'House of Cards'; Viola Davis, 'How to Get Away with Murder'; Evan Rachel Wood, 'Westworld'. ___ 8 a.m. A stage adorned by four giant Emmy statues is set and reporters are gathered for the announcement of this year's Emmy Award nominees in Los Angeles. Reporters are gathering inside the TV academy's Wolf Theatre to find out which shows will compete for Emmy recognition this year. Some of the top acting and series nominations will be announced during a live webcast on www.Emmys.com that begins at 11:30 a.m. EDT. The top nominations will be read by 'Veep's' Anna Chlumsky and Shemar Moore, who previously starred on 'Criminal Minds.' The Emmy Awards will be presented Sept. 17 during a live ceremony hosted by Stephen Colbert on CBS. ___ 1 a.m. The 69th Emmy Award nominations could answer some big TV industry questions. When the nominees are announced Thursday in Los Angeles, NBC's 'This is Us' has a chance to show network dramas can still be Emmy worthy. A broadcast network hasn't fielded a best drama series contender since CBS' 'The Good Wife' was nominated in 2011. Instead, cable and streaming have dominated the field, and could again. Streaming has an opening to dominate, with HBO's blockbuster 'Game of Thrones' falling outside the eligibility window. Likely streaming nominees include Netflix's 'The Crown' and 'Stranger Things' and Hulu's 'The Handmaid's Tale.' The comedy contenders include ABC's 'black-ish,' Netflix's 'Master of None' and FX's 'Atlanta.' The Emmy Awards will air Sept. 17 on CBS with host Stephen Colbert.
  • Gwinnett Braves announce finalists for team renaming contest
    Gwinnett Braves announce finalists for team renaming contest
    After weeding through 4,024 submissions and 900 different names, the Gwinnett Braves released the final six names for the G-Braves renaming contest on Thursday. The final six options are the Gwinnett Buttons, the Gwinnett Big Mouths, the Gwinnett Gobblers, Gwinnett Hush Puppies, Gwinnett Lambchops and the Gwinnett Sweet Teas. The “Buttons” and “Big Mouths” were chosen by the G-Braves selection committee, Atlanta Braves staff members and branding partner Brandiose because of the connection to Gwinnett and Georgia history while the “Gobblers”, “Hush Puppies”, “Lambchops” and “Sweet Teas” were chosen to resemble the culture of the South. “(The contest) definitely got a bigger response than I anticipated,” G-Braves general manager North Johnson said, according to the Gwinnett Daily Post. “One thing I always think about is how relevant are we in the marketplace. Sometimes we take a backseat to other things in the market. The more than 4,000 submissions and 900 names gave us a lot of renewed energy. It wasn’t just Gwinnett County. Folks all over the region were submitting names and were engaged in the process.” The Atlanta Braves announced the contest to rename their Triple-A minor league baseball affiliate in May. Fans can vote on their favorite of the six team names from Thursday through July 24 on the G-Braves’ website.   Gwinnett Braves general manager North Johnson said the selection committee most likely will not make a final decision until late-October or early-November, according to the Gwinnett Daily Post.
  • West Nile virus reported in DeKalb County
    West Nile virus reported in DeKalb County
    Officials in DeKalb County received the first report of a human case of West Nile virus infection in 2017 on Wednesday. According to the DeKalb County Board of Health, the patient is a 72-year-old man who lives in Brookhaven. He's currently hospitalized. Channel 2's Kaite Walls reports on the new measures being taken to protect Georgians against the virus starting at noon on Channel 2 Action News. 'It's unfortunate that one of our residents has contracted West Nile virus,' said DeKalb County District Health Director S. Elizabeth Ford. 'However, this serves as a constant reminder that everyone should be vigilant in taking the necessary precautions to avoid mosquito bites, as they are carriers of the virus.' JUST IN: Human case of West Nile virus reported in Brookhaven pic.twitter.com/TWh0FXwbTQ-- WSB-TV (@wsbtv) July 12, 2017 Experts say the easiest and best way to avoid West Nile virus is to prevent mosquito bites. While the potential for transmission exists throughout metro Atlanta, a positive case indicates a higher risk in the Brookhaven area.
  • Man accused of setting 3 fires in neighborhoods in 1 week
    Man accused of setting 3 fires in neighborhoods in 1 week
    A Forsyth County man is accused of setting a car on fire and investigators said he's also responsible for fires at two buildings in his own neighborhood. Piyushkumar Mistry, 38, has been charged with three counts of arson. Channel 2's Matt Johnson obtained cellphone video that shows a car on fire on Saddlebrook Glen Drive Wednesday around 1 a.m. Authorities believe Mistry also set a fire at the clubhouse of the Springmonte subdivision last Wednesday and three days later, set the pavilion behind it on fire. TRENDING STORIES: Special ed teacher accused of having sex 'a handful of times' with student Former President Jimmy Carter collapses from dehydration at Habitat build Police searching for trio they say distracted and robbed an elderly woman 'Everyone went from being on edge to just flat out scared,' neighbor Staci McCravy said. Neighbors estimate the damage will reach $200,000. 'We think something was left on the doorstep. The entire outside of the door is charred,' neighbor Christine Jacobson said. Property records show Mistry lives just a quarter-of-a-mile from the clubhouse. 'That is just crazy. I had no idea that something like that could happen in my neighborhood,' Jacobson said. Investigators are trying to figure out why Mistry might have set the fires. 'There's still a lot of questions that we have to answer: a motive, whether there were other people involved and what the ultimate goal was,' said Barry Head, Forsyth County Division Fire Chief. Authorities suspect Mistry committed arson while his 5-month-old daughter was home alone. Neighbor Beth Metheeny said authorities knocked on her door around 2 a.m. Wednesday with the baby. 'Their 5-month-old was in the arms of police officers who asked if he could come in and take care of the child in our home, change her, feed her while Division of Family and Children Services was on the way,' she said. Sheriff's deputies said they pulled Mistry over in the neighborhood for a traffic violation shortly after they believe the car fire happened. They said there was evidence in the car that made them suspicious. Johnson learned Mistry's wife, Disha Ratilalbhai Tank, 31, was arrested just a day before the last fire on unrelated battery on an officer and littering charges. Both Mistry and his wife have immigration holds on them.
  • Bastille Day: France flaunts military might as Trump watches
    Bastille Day: France flaunts military might as Trump watches
    France's Bastille Day parade on Friday coupled traditional displays of military might with a look at wars past and present — and a nod to the U.S. role in both. French President Emmanuel Macron invited Donald Trump as the guest of honor for the celebration to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the U.S. entry into World War I. The two men sat side by side with their wives, speaking animatedly as American and French warplanes roared above the Champs-Elysees. Two hours before the parade Friday, the famed Champs-Elysees avenue was emptied as was the Place de la Concorde with its golden-tipped obelisk. The wide boulevard has been targeted repeatedly by Islamic extremists, most recently last month when a man crashed his car into a convoy of gendarmes. Five of the 145 U.S. troops marching in Friday's parade wore period World War I uniforms; Trump saluted the detachment as it passed. Also in the parade were French soldiers taking part in the mission against the Islamic State group. France and the United States are among a coalition of nations fighting the extremist organization. Trump was expected to return to the U.S. after the parade and Macron heads to the southern city of Nice, where last year an extremist plowed a truck into the holiday crowd, killing dozens. IS claimed responsibility for that attack and others in France, including one just last month on the Champs-Elysees that left only the attacker dead.
  • Man shot, killed outside Atlanta restaurant
    Man shot, killed outside Atlanta restaurant
    Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened late Thursday night. Atlanta police and the homicide unit blocked off Fletcher Street in southwest Atlanta after officers got a call of a shooting outside Fatts Restaurant. We're talking to investigators for live reports on Channel 2 Action News This Morning. Police believe the shooter came from behind the building and caught his victim off guard. Investigators canvassed the neighborhood looking for witnesses and leads. The shooter ran from the scene and the homicide unit is working to find out what he looks like.
