Schools around metro Atlanta are spending Tuesday checking for damage and figuring out when classes will resume.
Area school districts closed Monday and Tuesday because of Tropical Storm Irma’s gusty winds and rains. School employees used the day off to check the condition of buildings, and several reported problems they are working to fix.
By Tuesday afternoon, several school districts announced they were ready to welcome back students Wednesday.
Marietta City Schools will reopen Wednesday after performing a full review of buildings, buses, and technology, said spokeswoman Tammy Garnes.
She said all of the district buildings have power and there are no reports of structural damage from the storm.
Cobb County School District also will reopen Wednesday on a normal school schedule. The district reviewed each of its 112 schools and they are ready for students to return, spokesman John Stafford said.
Power has returned to two of the three Cobb schools that lost power.
“The third, Lindley 6th Grade Academy, will have power restored this afternoon as soon as fallen trees have been removed from the lines. That is the only school which has required tree removal,” Stafford said, in an email.
Cherokee County School District spokeswoman Barbara Jacoby reported classes will restart Wednesday after 10 of its schools lost power. By Tuesday afternoon, all but two were back online and the district expected power to be restored to both buildings soon, she said.
Employees cleared storm debris from four driveways but found no other significant problems, she said.
Atlanta Public Schools reported “a lot of schools” without power Tuesday, said spokeswoman Pat St. Claire. She said the district’s facilities teams are currently assessing the damage.
Fulton County Schools System had its year-round employees -- including campus security, custodians, maintenance workers, and principals -- report to work Tuesday to make assessments. The district won’t know its operational plans for Wednesday until later Tuesday afternoon, spokeswoman Susan Hale said.
DeKalb County School District is looking into how their buildings held up, as is Gwinnett County Public Schools. Gwinnett sent crews out to inspect what damage may have occurred and if any trees fell, said spokeswoman Sloan Roach.
That Atlanta Journal-Constitution will update this list as school districts announce plans for Wednesday.
