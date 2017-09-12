Schools districts are starting to answer the burning question many metro Atlanta parents want to know: Will classes resume Wednesday?

Area school districts closed Monday and Tuesday because of Tropical Storm Irma’s gusty winds and rains. School employees used the time off to check the condition of buildings, and several reported power outages and problems they are working to fix.

Gwinnett County Public Schools will remain closed Wednesday, the district announced via social media. It cited power outages and transportation concerns along secondary roads.

Clayton County Public Schools and DeKalb County School District also will stay shut Wednesday.

Clayton cited road safety concerns, neighborhood conditions, and power outages as the reason.

"This decision was made to ensure the safety of our all students and their families and our employees and their families," said superintendent Morcease J. Beasley, in a written statement. "We will continue to assess conditions and will make decisions that are in the interest of safety for our students and our employees."

DeKalb reported that nearly half of its schools remained without power Tuesday afternoon and it could be days before the lights return in some neighborhoods.

Also, 23 schools have “major” roof problems, including fallen trees, the district announced in a statement. More than 30 schools have “significant barriers to transportation access such as trees in the road,” among other issues, according to the statement.

City Schools of Decatur will be closed Wednesday because of power outages in school buildings and road closures.

Atlanta Public Schools will announce Wednesday school plans by 8 p.m. Tuesday, said spokeswoman Pat St. Claire.

District officials are still assessing numerous factors, including staffing levels since many employees do not have power, she said.

APS lost power in 31 schools, and Superintendent Meria Carstarphen expressed concern about perishable food and milk.

At least a dozen schools still lacked power Tuesday morning and some schools also lost Internet service, Carstarphen wrote in a blog post detailing the district’s response.

By Tuesday afternoon, several school districts announced they were ready to welcome back students Wednesday.

Marietta City Schools will reopen Wednesday after performing a full review of buildings, buses, and technology, said spokeswoman Tammy Garnes.

She said all of the district buildings have power and there are no reports of structural damage from the storm.

Cobb County School District also will reopen Wednesday on a normal school schedule. The district reviewed each of its 112 schools and they are ready for students to return, spokesman John Stafford said.

Power has returned to two of the three Cobb schools that lost power.

“The third, Lindley 6th Grade Academy, will have power restored this afternoon as soon as fallen trees have been removed from the lines. That is the only school which has required tree removal,” Stafford said, in an email.

Cherokee County School District spokeswoman Barbara Jacoby reported classes will restart Wednesday after 10 of its schools lost power. By Tuesday afternoon, all but two were back online and the district expected power to be restored to both buildings soon, she said.

Employees cleared storm debris from four driveways but found no other significant problems, she said.

Fulton County Schools System had its year-round employees -- including campus security, custodians, maintenance workers, and principals -- report to work Tuesday to make assessments. The district won’t know its operational plans for Wednesday until later Tuesday afternoon, spokeswoman Susan Hale said.

Charter schools Latin Grammar School and Latin College Preparatory School also will remain closed Wednesday with an expectation that they will be ready to reopen Thursday, executive director Davion Lewis said.

Georgia universities and colleges also announced decisions regarding plans for the rest of the week. A list of college closures and openings can be found here.

That Atlanta Journal-Constitution will update this list as school districts announce plans for Wednesday.