Listen Live
cloudy-day
89°
H 91
L 74

!
Traffic
LISTEN LIVE:

BBC TV coverage on the situation in Barcelona

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
89°
Partly Cloudy T-storms
H 91° L 74°
  • cloudy-day
    89°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy T-storms. H 91° L 74°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    91°
    Today
    Partly Cloudy T-storms. H 91° L 74°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    91°
    Tomorrow
    Partly Cloudy T-storms. H 91° L 72°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
Local Education
Georgia valedictorians and salutatorians will now get automatic acceptance to Georgia Tech
Close

Georgia valedictorians and salutatorians will now get automatic acceptance to Georgia Tech

Georgia valedictorians and salutatorians will now get automatic acceptance to Georgia Tech

Georgia valedictorians and salutatorians will now get automatic acceptance to Georgia Tech

By: Maureen Downey Get Schooled

From Georgia Tech this morning:

The Georgia Institute of Technology will offer automatic acceptance to all Georgia high school valedictorians and salutatorians under a new program that goes into effect with this year’s graduating class.

President G.P. “Bud” Peterson will unveil the Georgia Tech Scholars Program Thursday during an event at Gilmer High School in Ellijay. House Speaker David Ralston and other elected officials are scheduled to attend the kickoff.

The initiative applies to students who graduate at the top of their class from any accredited Georgia public or private high school with 50 or more graduates. It is designed to increase exposure and access to Georgia Tech for the state’s most prepared students.

“Georgia Tech has a long track record of partnering with Georgia K-12 schools to help young people prepare for college, and the Georgia Tech Scholars Program is an outgrowth of our commitment to improve college access for students from throughout the state,” Peterson said. “While we are proud of our global reputation, we are equally as proud to serve many of Georgia’s brightest undergraduate students. The Georgia Tech Scholars Program supports our ultimate goal to put a Georgia Tech education within reach of all qualified Georgia students.”

The program will allow more deserving young students to attend the state’s top colleges. The University of Georgia also offers automatic acceptance to Georgia students who graduate at the top of their class.

To become a Georgia Tech Scholar, students must be named either the valedictorian or salutatorian of their high school. Students must submit an application and have successfully completed the prerequisite course work for entrance to the Institute.

The new program is a continuation of Georgia Tech’s commitment to benefit all Georgians and support economic development throughout the state.

In 2014, Georgia Tech announced the  APS Scholars, which guarantees admission and provides financial support to the top graduates from Atlanta Public Schools. Since the introduction of that program the number of students from the district applying to Georgia Tech has doubled.

Students admitted through the Georgia Tech Scholars Program will have various financial aid opportunities available including the  Zell Miller Scholarship, Gov. Nathan Deal’s  REACH Georgia program and other state and federal financial aid programs. Students may also be eligible for the  Georgia Tech Promise Program, which allows academically qualified students with demonstrated financial need to earn a degree debt-free.

While the majority of Georgia Tech’s undergraduates come from Georgia, some of the state’s best students are not applying to the Institute, said Rick Clark, director of undergraduate admission. This program aims to change that.

“Georgia Tech is committed to recruiting and enrolling the best students from across our state, and this program is a reflection of that vision,” Clark said. “In order for Georgia to thrive economically in the future, it’s imperative that Tech recruit, develop and graduate our state’s top talent and cultivate innovation and entrepreneurship in business, technology and engineering.”

Learn more here about the Georgia Tech Scholars Program

 

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Countdown to the 2017 Solar Eclipse
    Countdown to the 2017 Solar Eclipse
  • Trump slams Lindsey Graham, media over Charlottesville backlash
    Trump slams Lindsey Graham, media over Charlottesville backlash
    Update:  Sen. Lindsey Graham has responded to President Donald Trump’s tweets Thursday morning. Graham, also using Twitter as a forum, has challenged the president, saying, “Mr. President, like most I seek to move our nation, my state and our party forward - toward the light - not back to the darkness.” Original story: President Donald Trump took to Twitter early Thursday to respond to the backlash over his comments on the deadly violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, slamming Sen. Lindsey Graham and the media. >> Trump again blames ‘both sides’ for violence in Charlottesville 'Publicity seeking Lindsey Graham falsely stated that I said there is moral equivalency between the KKK, neo-Nazis & white supremacists ... and people like Ms. Heyer,' he wrote, referring to Heather Heyer, the 32-year-old woman killed Saturday while protesting the white supremacist Unite the Right rally. 'Such a disgusting lie. He just can't forget his election trouncing. The people of South Carolina will remember!' Trump added: 'The public is learning (even more so) how dishonest the Fake News is. They totally misrepresent what I say about hate, bigotry etc. Shame!' On Wednesday, Graham, R-S.C., issued the following statement: 'Mr. President, I encourage you to try to bring us together as a nation after this horrific event in Charlottesville. Your words are dividing Americans, not healing them,' Graham said, according to CNN. 'Through his statements yesterday, President Trump took a step backward by again suggesting there is moral equivalency between the white supremacist neo-Nazis and KKK members who attended the Charlottesville rally and people like Ms. Heyer.' >> Read more trending news In a news conference Tuesday, Trump blamed 'both sides' for the violence. “You had many people in that group other than neo-Nazis and white nationalists,' he said. 'The press has treated them absolutely unfairly.” He added: 'You also had some very fine people on both sides.
  • PHOTOS: A look inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium
    PHOTOS: A look inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium
  • Dozens of Joe's Crab Shack locations abruptly close
    Dozens of Joe's Crab Shack locations abruptly close
    Dozens of Joe’s Crab Shack locations across the United States abruptly closed without warning amidst its parent company’s bankruptcy proceedings. The restaurant on Pleasant Hill Road in Duluth was one of the 41 locations that closed. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, phone calls to the restaurant went unanswered on Thursday. The location is also no longer listed on the company’s website. TRENDING STORIES: Longtime teacher stable after shooting self inside classroom Body found on I-20 ID'd as missing grandmother Girl, 12, airlifted to hospital after frightening run-in with rattlesnake This was the only location in Georgia that closed. CLICK HERE for a list of all the locations that are closed. Joe’s Crab Shack’s parent company, Ignite Restaurant Group, filed for bankruptcy in June. Landry’s Inc. won an auction to acquire Joe’s Crab Shack and Brick House Tavern and Tap brands from Ignite for $57 million.
  • Florida State center Eberle at full strength after surgery
    Florida State center Eberle at full strength after surgery
    Florida State coach Jimbo Fisher considers center to be the hardest position on the offensive line. That player makes the line calls and is in the middle of the trenches. It is also the most physically demanding position which makes it even the more surprising that Alec Eberle didn't miss a start last season despite two labral tears in the hips. Eberle played all 13 games with a labral tear to his right hip. Things got worse during the Nov. 18 game at Syracuse when he suffered another labral tear, this time to the left hip — but Eberle still played in the final two games. The 6-foot-4, 294-pound junior had offseason surgery and didn't participate in spring practices. Eberle said he has been pain-free during preseason practices as the Seminoles prepare for their Sept. 2 opener against Alabama in Atlanta. 'I knew going into camp last year that I was a little messed up already,' Eberle said. 'When you're playing not to the best of your ability that stinks. This year knowing I am healed up, stronger than I ever been you can see the differences.' Eberle said he didn't think about the pain while he was playing. It wasn't until he was filling out a pre-surgery questionnaire, where he checked off that even a simple task like putting on socks was painful. That was when he realized how bad the pain was affecting him. 'All year whenever I got in my stance imagine having two knives in each one of your hips,' he said. 'Offensive line is naturally an uncomfortable position. It is definitely something you don't want to go through knowing the hips are your main source of movement and strength.' Quarterback Deondre Francois, who was on the receiving end of his share of hard hits, said watching Eberle last year made him play through his injuries. Despite not practicing in the spring, Eberle said being able to observe line drills and watch offensive line coach Rick Trickett gave him a better understanding of what was needed from him and the unit. 'I think the biggest thing as a college athlete is you think you're buying into what the coaches are teaching and doing the right things. But until you sit back and watch your team and watch your coaches do what they do, you don't really realize what you're doing wrong,' Eberle said. A healthy Eberle, who was a preseason All-ACC selection, could bolster an offensive line that has struggled the past two years. Pro Football Focus graded the line 95th out of 128 Football Bowl Subdivision teams due to its struggles protecting Francois. Eberle enters the season as the only Seminoles' lineman with double-digit starts (19). Junior Derrick Kelly and senior Rick Leonard have the edge at the tackle spots while Landon Dickerson and Cole Minshew are projected to be the starting guards. For Trickett, Eberle and everyone on the offensive line, the 36 sacks by opposing teams last year are a constant reminder of how much they struggled. Fisher believes Eberle's experience will be important this season and expects him to be a better player. 'He's a little bit quicker than he was last year. I was happy with his strength numbers in his lower body when he came back,' said Fisher. 'He's really grinded and allowed the fluidity of his hips to move and all the things in general. I also think he is more mature and that the game has slowed down for him.' ___ More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 ___ Follow Joe Reedy on Twitter at www.twitter.com/joereedy
  • Pelosi calls for removal of Confederate statues from Capitol
    Pelosi calls for removal of Confederate statues from Capitol
    House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi called Thursday for the removal of Confederate statues from the U.S. Capitol as the contentious debate over the appropriateness of such memorials moved to the halls of Congress. Pelosi asked Speaker Paul Ryan to join Democrats in supporting legislation to remove the Confederate statues. The legislation can't pass without support from Republicans, who control both chambers of Congress. Pelosi said the statues in the Capitol should 'embody our highest ideals as Americans, expressing who we are and who we aspire to be as a nation.' Pelosi's challenge comes as violence during a rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, has stoked calls to remove Confederate statues elsewhere. About 10 statues in the Capitol's Statuary Hall are of men who served as Confederate soldiers or politicians. 'The Confederate statues in the halls of Congress have always been reprehensible,' Pelosi said in a statement. 'If Republicans are serious about rejecting white supremacy, I call upon Speaker Ryan to join Democrats to remove the Confederate statues from the Capitol immediately.' Each state is allowed to place two statues in the Capitol's National Statuary Hall. Doug Andres, a spokesman for Ryan, said the display of statues is a decision for the states to make. The statues in Statuary Hall are required to be of someone deceased for at least 10 years and must be made of marble or bronze. An exception was made for the statue of Rosa Parks, which was moved to its current location in 2013, as well as for any replacement statues, according to a Congressional Research Service report. Among the statues present are of those of Gen. Robert E. Lee, Virginia; Jefferson Davis, president of the Confederate States of America, Mississippi; and Alexander Hamilton Stephens, the Confederate vice president, Georgia. Sen. Cory Booker, a New Jersey Democrat, announced earlier that he would be sponsoring legislation to remove Confederate statues from the Capitol. 'This is just one step,' Booker said. 'We have much work to do.' President Donald Trump is strongly criticizing efforts to remove memorials and tributes to the Confederacy. 'You can't change history, but you can learn from it,' he tweeted Thursday. 'Robert E. Lee. Stonewall Jackson — who's next, Washington, Jefferson? So foolish. ... 'Also the beauty that is being taken out of our cities, towns and parks will be greatly missed and never able to be comparably replaced!' Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. said it was important to work toward the goal of Booker's legislation, but he also sought to keep the attention on Trump's comments about what occurred in Charlottesville. 'We must continue to denounce and resist President Trump for his reprehensible actions,' Schumer tweeted. Similarly, an aide to Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., said the senator supports Booker's proposal, but he is focused on other issues as well. A spokeswoman for Kaine, Sarah Peck, said the senator 'also believes the Senate needs to work to combat hate crimes and address the fundamental inequities in our society that have left African-Americans and families of color in this country with far less wealth, higher unemployment rates, fewer opportunities and less protection under the law.' Democratic lawmakers are also calling for Congress to focus more attention on the threat of domestic terrorism. The House Homeland Security Committee will hold a hearing on Sept. 12, with the panel's chairman urging lawmakers to question witnesses on the dangers posed by domestic terrorists and other extremist groups. But Democrats complained that the hearing was part of an annual review that had already been scheduled before the Charlottesville events. They wanted more time to go into detail to address the threat from white supremacists and neo-Nazi groups. 'After years of requests for congressional hearings and the deaths of many, this is nothing more than attempt to distract from a topic the Republicans are unwilling to address,' said Rep. Bennie G. Thompson, the committee's ranking Democratic member. Rep. Mike McCaul, the Republican chairman of the committee, said of the hearing: 'Racial intolerance deserves no place in America, and it is imperative that we find ways to rid our nation of the scourge of white supremacism.' ___ On Twitter, reach Kevin Freking at https://twitter.com/APkfreking
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.