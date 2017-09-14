Listen Live
Local Education
Cherokee teacher: Why I objected to 'Make America Great Again' shirts in class
Cherokee teacher: Why I objected to 'Make America Great Again' shirts in class

Cherokee math teacher Lyn Orletsky: While my actions have been portrayed as political, I was trying to create a supportive classroom for all my students. (AJC Erica Hernandez)

Cherokee teacher: Why I objected to ‘Make America Great Again’ shirts in class

By: Maureen Downey The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

When River Ridge High School math teacher Lyn Orletsky instructed two boys in her pre-calculus class to turn their “Make America Great Again” T-shirts inside out to conceal the slogan, her motivation was not political, she said. After teaching five years in conservative Cherokee County where nearly three out of four voters endorsed Donald Trump in November, Orletsky had seen many pro Trump shirts in her classroom.

But this was Aug. 31, two weeks after white supremacists and Neo Nazis adopted “Make America Great Again” as their rallying cry in Charlottesville, Va. A counterdemonstrator was killed and others injured when one of the marchers drove his car intentionally into a crowd. Orletsky feared the slogan would intimidate the minority students who comprised a third of her math class that morning.

“I told the boys, in light of everything that has happened, I don’t think this is an appropriate slogan to be wearing at school. Could they please go to the restroom and turn the shirt inside out?” said Orletsky in an interview Thursday morning in Marietta, her first since the story made national headlines last week.

The boys asked what was wrong with the slogan. The math teacher explained it had been commandeered by white supremacist movement, as the swastika had been by Nazis. Recast by hate groups, the campaign slogan could affect some of their classmates in a negative way, she said, explaining, “There is nothing wrong with a shirt of President Trump. The problem is with the slogan.”

Her request to the boys — captured on grainy student cellphone video and given to a conservative website — has led to death threats, her removal from her classroom and AP calculus students without a teacher. To read more about this controversial case that has dominated conservative political websites, go to the AJC Get Schooled site. There is also a video interview with Orletsky there.

News

  • Mother could face charges after 10-year-old boy shoots, kills 6-year-old brother
    Mother could face charges after 10-year-old boy shoots, kills 6-year-old brother
    A mother could soon be facing child endangerment charges about a month after a 10-year-old boy shot and killed his 6-year-old brother inside their West Mifflin, Pennsylvania, home, Allegheny County District Attorney Steve Zappala said. >> Read more trending news   Zappala said the investigation is ongoing, but he's authorized his staff to file the charges against the mother.  Related: Child shot, killed by older brother; death ruled homicide  Julian Hoffman, 6, died from a single gun shot to the head.  'We lost a 6-year-old, there's nothing we can do for him,' Zappala said. 'So we're taking care of the 10-year-old and getting him out of that situation.'  The gun that was used was owned by the mother, according to police. WPXI learned that Hoffman's 10-year-old brother may have gotten the gun from their mother's purse while they were home alone.   'I don't think he's at the age where you can charge him with homicide. That's why I wanted my prosecutors to file a dependency petition to make sure he's being cared for properly,' Zappala said.   Zappala said the boy was dealing with issues that required medication, but he added that the evidence suggests he was never getting that medication. Instead, his mother was selling it, according to Zappala.  'There's some issues of him being on medication, but not getting his medication; possibly the medication is on the streets. It's pretty bad stuff,' Zappala said.   The 10-year-old boy has been removed from the home.
  • Penn State's Franklin wants more 'effort plays' vs. Panthers
    Penn State's Franklin wants more 'effort plays' vs. Panthers
    James Franklin hopes that of the hours of film his players studied this week to prepare for Georgia State, one play in particular will stick with them. It was made by Kobe Bryant. 'Kobe is coming down the court, goes behind his back, loses the ball; it's a turnover,' Franklin said. 'The (opponent) goes down the court for an easy layup and Kobe comes and pins the ball to the backboard.' Franklin called the chase-down block by the Lakers great an 'effort play.' He wants to see more of the football equivalent from his No. 5 Nittany Lions (2-0) who'll face the Panthers (0-1) at Beaver Stadium on Saturday. 'When you do that with all 11 guys on the field, you're able to overcome maybe some deficiencies or maybe some mistakes or weaknesses,' Franklin said. Right now, there aren't many for Georgia State to exploit as the Panthers chase their first win over a Power Five team in nine tries. Penn State has scored at least 30 points in 13 of its last 16 games and its deep defense has allowed just one touchdown so far this season. The Nittany Lions also boast some of the best special teams units in the country. Their explosive punt return group averages 20 yards per try while punter Blake Gillikin and kicker Tyler Davis have been nearly perfect. 'This is a great opportunity for us to go up there against one of the top-ranked teams in the country and measure ourselves right up against the very, very best,' Georgia State coach Shawn Elliott said. 'We've got a lot at stake for our football program here.' BIG NUMBERS FOR BIG MIKE Penn State's Mike Gesicki could have entered the NFL draft last season but chose to return for his final year of eligibility. 'I knew I had more left in the tank,' Gesicki said. He was right. Gesicki has picked up where he left off last season and needs one more touchdown catch to tie the career record (11) for a tight end with the program. It'd be wise to bet on him to do so on Saturday. With 16 catches for 230 yards and seven touchdowns in his last five games, the 6-foot-6 senior has become a go-to target for McSorley on intermediate routes and in the red zone as linebackers and safeties tasked with defending him now have to also worry about Barkley in coverage. MORE WORRY ABOUT NO. 26 Barkley will also continue to field kickoffs as the coaching staff looks for more ways to unleash him in the open field. Franklin left little doubt that he would budge from that game plan even though he's seen and read criticism from fans and pundits who believe it exposes the Heisman Trophy candidate to unnecessary contact. 'Saquon has known that he was the starting kickoff return guy from the beginning,' Franklin said. 'I just didn't want to put it on the depth chart from a public perspective because people are going to start kicking away from (him).' Penn State punt return dynamo DeAndre Thompkins broke the program's nearly 9-year drought when he returned a punt for a score in Week 1. If Barkley can run a kickoff back, it would be the first such score for Penn State since the 2011 opener. HART AND SOUL Penny Hart couldn't show Georgia State fans and the rest of the Sun Belt conference what he could do for an encore. A broken foot ended his sophomore campaign four games into his sophomore season after he set a Sun Belt record with 1,099 receiving yards in 2015. Containing Hart, who caught five passes for 36 yards in Georgia State's season-opening loss to Tennessee State, will be Penn State's priority on defense. POWER 5 STREAK Georgia State hasn't beaten a Power Five team since the program played its first game in 2010. The Panthers came close, taking an early fourth-quarter lead against then-No. 9 Wisconsin before the Badgers won 23-17. ___ For more AP college football coverage: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
  • Key West suffering as rays of hope emerge after Hurricane Irma
    Key West suffering as rays of hope emerge after Hurricane Irma
    After 25 years in Key West, Jim Gilleran knows residents need a cold beer, a hot meal and a place to reconnect after a hurricane. While most bars and restaurants remain shuttered on Duval Street, Gilleran opened his 801 Bar hours after Hurricane Irma smashed past the island. He’s kept his generator operating since, serving nearly 700-800 free meals a day. >> Read more trending news On Thursday, the bar stools were packed with sweaty, unshowered, hungry residents anticipating a steak lunch while staff gave out bags of donated food and toiletries. “Honey, you need anything?” asked a worker carrying a basket of facial wipes, toothpaste and tampons. “My father taught me to take care of myself and my family so I can take care of my community,” Gilleran said on the day civilization slowly crept back into Key West, or at least as much as this idiosyncratic city at the very southern tip of the U.S. will allow. Read the full story on Irma’s aftermath in Key West on MyPalmBeachPost.com
  • These are the last images ever taken by NASA's Cassini spacecraft
    These are the last images ever taken by NASA's Cassini spacecraft
    After a remarkable 20-year voyage in space, NASA’s Cassini spacecraft made its grand exit Friday as it disintegrated into Saturn’s atmosphere. >> Read more trending news According to scientists at NASA’s Deep Space Network in Canberra, Australia, Earth received Cassini’s final signal at 7:55 a.m. ET. One minute earlier, the spacecraft entered Saturn’s atmosphere from about 1,190 miles above the planet’s cloud tops at a speed of approximately 70,000 miles per hour. At that point, the beloved NASA spacecraft burned up and shortly came apart, officially becoming a part of Saturn itself. >> Related: NASA responds to 9-year-old’s application for planetary protection job Scientists chose this dramatic, fiery send-off because they didn’t want to risk Cassini colliding with any of Saturn’s moons. But it was a bittersweet goodbye for Cassini. Launched in October 1997, the $3.2 billion collaborative mission between NASA, the European Space Agency and the Italian Space Agency led to a number of monumental discoveries, especially during the Cassini spacecraft’s 13-plus years on Saturn. >> Related: NASA says it’s not running a child slave colony on Mars On Thursday, NASA’s Cassini spacecraft took its final images before plunging to its death Friday morning.
  • Woman claims sexual assault on red-eye flight to Charlotte
    Woman claims sexual assault on red-eye flight to Charlotte
    A 33-year-old woman was flying a red-eye flight from San Diego to Charlotte, North Carolina, on Monday when a stranger took the seat next to her younger sister. >> Read more trending news She said they were instantly nervous when he first spoke to them. 'He said, 'I get to sit next to the two most beautiful women on the plane,' and we were concerned,' the woman, who did not want to be identified, told WSOC-TV. The direct flight was more than four hours long, leaving late Monday from San Diego and arriving early Tuesday morning in Charlotte. As the American Airlines flight was just taking off, the victim told WSOC the man leaned over. 'He actually reached over, over the top of the armrest that was separating he and I, and just basically rubbed down my entire thigh,' she said. She said one of his fingers briefly got caught in a hole in her jeans. Her sister, seated in the window seat, told her to call the flight attendant. Instead, she wanted to handle it quietly. 'I hit his arm away from me, and just you know, made it very clear, do not touch me,' she said. The man mumbled something and she moved as close to her sister as possible, then later, fell asleep. Earlier, she had noticed the smell of alcohol on the man's breath, but didn't think he was acting drunk. She was jolted awake about an hour into the flight. 'I woke up to him completely on top of my left side. He had his arms on me and I was hitting him,' she said. She pressed the button for the flight attendant, who took the man to the front of the plane. She didn't see him again until they landed in Charlotte, and police were talking to him at the gate. 'The bruises came up the next morning, and I didn't know those were there, from kind of fighting him off of me,' she said.﻿ WSOC reached out to American Airlines Thursday, but did not receive a response. The district attorney in San Diego said the office is not involved in the investigation. >> Related: Delta will now pay passengers up to $9,950 to give up seats It's not clear if the suspect has been identified. A report was filed with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, but the department told WSOC there were no arrests. >> Related: Woman claims Delta paid her $4,000 to give up seat on overbooked flight
  • Amid US-Mexico tension, defense chief aims to be calm voice
    Amid US-Mexico tension, defense chief aims to be calm voice
    U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis stepped into politically fraught U.S. relations with Mexico, seeking Friday to add a calming voice to the two neighbors' defense ties. Mattis was meeting with senior government officials in the capital on the eve of Mexico's national Independence Day. The relationship between Mexico and the United States has faced new challenges under President Donald Trump, who referred to Mexican immigrants as criminals and rapists during his election campaign. Trump also has insisted Mexico will pay for a U.S. border wall, and has taken a series of measures to boost immigration enforcement. On his flight Friday to Mexico City, Mattis said his visit is intended to build on what he called a steady defense relationship. He said he did not expect Mexican officials to raise the border wall issue or other contentious political matters. 'We have very supportive military-to-military ties, and this is simply to reinforce that,' Mattis told reporters traveling with him from Nebraska, where he met Thursday with the commander of Strategic Command and monitored North Korea's ballistic missile launch over Japan. He called U.S.-Mexico security relations 'very, very strong' and 'built on trust and respect.' Mattis said he intended to discuss the usual array of defense-related issues with his Mexican counterpart and other officials during a daylong visit. It will be capped by an official reception to celebrate Mexico's independence. He said the talks would encompass the fight against drug trafficking and human trafficking, countering government corruption and reducing U.S. demand for illegal drugs. Mattis said Mexico, like other countries, has its problems and is 'keenly aware of these.' Mexico is dealing with them, he said. The last U.S. defense secretary to visit Mexico was Chuck Hagel in April 2014. Military relations between the U.S. and Mexico have long been troubled, beginning with Mexico's loss of territory to the U.S. in the 1800s. More recently, ties have been strained by the battle against cross-border drug trafficking. Mattis also was meeting in Mexico City with Gen. Lori Robinson, the commander of U.S. Northern Command, which is responsible for defense of the American homeland and manages the defense relationship with Mexico.
