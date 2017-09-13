Fulton County Schools plans to reopen Thursday, with power restored to all school buildings.

The district initially warned parents that some schools may not be ready, but it announced about 9:15 p.m. Wednesday that the remaining three schools now have electricity.

Atlanta Public Schools announced school will resume Thursday, though it was awaiting a final decision regarding just one school where power remained out.

As of 10:30 p.m. Thursday, APS reported only one of its schools -- M. Agnes Jones Elementary School -- was still in the dark.

Earlier Thursday evening, a total of four APS schools remained without power, but power was restored to three of them.

“APS will notify M. Agnes Jones’ parents/guardians about their school’s status beginning at 5 a.m.,” the district said, in an updated statement.

City Schools of Decatur posted a modified schedule for Thursday.

College Heights Early Childhood Learning Center still lacks power and will be closed.

The district came up with an alternative plan for two elementary schools that still have no power.

Westchester Elementary School students will begin and end their day at the school but be bused to Decatur High School for instruction.

Clairemont Elementary School students will begin and end their day at Clairemont and will be bused to Renfroe Middle School for classes, the district announced.

School still won’t be back in session Thursday in the DeKalb County School District, which isn’t ready after Tropical Storm Irma caused widespread power outages and fallen trees.

Thursday will be the fourth straight day without school in DeKalb.

The school system reported that 32 sites lacked power as of noon Wednesday, an improvement from 62 campuses that lacked power the day before.

It and several other area school districts closed Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

“Safety is key. Right now, there are several challenges that present a potential threat to our students such as buildings and homes without power, and fallen power lines and trees. We remain hopeful to reopen our schools and offices soon, but not at the expense of our students and staff,” said superintendent Steve Green, in a written statement.

DeKalb has four inclement weather days built into its calendar, a spokesman said.

Gwinnett County Public Schools will reopen school Thursday after three straight days of cancelled classes.

Clayton County Public Schools also will resume classes Thursday.

Roughly half a million students in metro Atlanta remained out of school Wednesday for the third day this week as major school districts recovered from damage caused by Tropical Storm Irma.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will update this story as school districts announce Thursday plans.