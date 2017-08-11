Listen Live
Limbaugh: ‘Wimpism’ has taken over Washington establishment
Photo Credit: George Gojkovich/Getty Images
Radio talk show host and political commentator Rush Limbaugh criticized Washington insiders for "wimpism."

By: Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Conservative commentator Rush Limbaugh criticized what he called “wimpism” on the part of the Washington, D.C. establishment for asking President Donald Trump to tone down his rhetoric on North Korea.

Speaking on his radio show Thursday, Limbaugh said there is no reason to be afraid of North Korea, describing Kim Jong Un’s regime as a “zit on the butt of a pig,” Fox News reported.

Limbaugh slammed congressmen from both parties who have warned that Trump’s tough talk could inflame tensions with North Korea and perhaps trigger a war.

“What does this mean?” Limbaugh said. "It means that 'wimpism' has taken over the Washington establishment, that 'wussism' and 'wimpism' and 'pajama boyism' has taken over."

Limbaugh said North Korea may have nuclear weapons, but they "can’t hit the side of a barn" with them, Fox News reported.

"What are we supposed to do, just sit here and wait until the real one is airborne and hope that being gentle and compassionate and unprovocative will stop this lunatic from doing what he’s doing? Is that what we’re to believe here?" Limbaugh asked.

Friday morning, Trump tweeted that the United States military was “locked and loaded” if North Korea decided to take military action.

Read More
  • School choice program raises questions about accountability
    School choice program raises questions about accountability
    More than a third of U.S. states have created school voucher programs that bypass thorny constitutional and political issues by turning them over to nonprofits that rely primarily on businesses to fund them. But the programs are raising questions about transparency and accountability at a time when supporters are urging that they be expanded into a federal program. Unlike traditional school vouchers, which are directly funded by the states or in the case of Washington, D.C., the federal government, these programs don't use any public money. Instead, those who contribute to the voucher program get tax credits. Seventeen states now have the so-called tax-credit scholarships. Both President Donald Trump and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos have promoted the scholarships as a way to give parents greater choice in deciding where their children will go to school. Supporters are pushing the administration to launch a federal program extending the tax credit scholarships nationwide. Asked whether such a proposal might be included as part of a tax overhaul, DeVos said Wednesday in an interview with The Associated Press: 'It's certainly part of our discussion.' Depending on who you ask, the programs are either another avenue for school choice drawing on the generosity of taxpayers, or a workaround to existing bans on giving public money to religious organizations — in this case schools — with a set-up that's ripe for abuse. It's hard to know who's right, given that the states purposefully limit their fingerprints on their own programs. For Mayra Puentes of Las Vegas, it was simply a way to get her children a better education. Her son, she said, was struggling in public school, in a state that is ranked at or near the bottom of national lists on the quality of public education. Puentes said would not have been able to afford the combined $22,000 tuition for her three children at Mountain View Christian Schools. In Nevada, scholarships are capped annually at about $7,700 per child. They can be used at 86 private schools, not all of them accredited. How the program works: Nonprofits solicit contributions from businesses and others. The organizations distribute the funds to families that apply. They keep 5 percent to 10 percent of the donations for administrative costs. Contributors can deduct the amount they gave, sometimes dollar-for-dollar, from their state tax bill. Most states designate the vouchers programs for low-income families. 'They are this weird blend of tax policy and education policy, and in a lot of ways, they are treated more like tax policy,' said Josh Cunningham of the National Conference of State Legislatures, which tracks the programs. Nevada lawmakers secured a $20 million boost for the scholarships this year, after Republicans suffered a crushing blow when they couldn't get money for their embattled Education Savings Accounts, a different type of school choice program. Assemblyman Paul Anderson, a Republican, said government transparency laws do not and should not apply to the tax-credit scholarships because the tax component is confidential by nature, and the private sector is handling the rest. He said it was no different than a church asking its parishioners for donations — even though the state created the voucher program. Supporters have on their side the U.S. Supreme Court, which has ruled that the contributed money is private funds because the cash is never touched by the state. But government transparency watchdogs have warned that the set-up can be problematic, with abuses well-documented. In Alabama and Georgia, for example, groups advertised the programs as money-making for contributors. In Arizona, a lawmaker makes six figures annually by running a scholarship group in the same system that he has supported. Critics say under certain circumstances, wealthy contributors could even make a profit by claiming the 'charitable' deduction multiple times over at the state and federal levels. The AAA Scholarship Foundation Inc. which runs programs in Nevada and five other states, says it doesn't give tax advice but has, when asked, shared an IRS memo on the matter. The Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy say loopholes in the tax code would allow contributors to both eliminate their state tax bill and also get a charitable deduction off their federal taxes, and in some cases, also their state taxes. Carl Davis, the Washington-based think tank's research director, likened the system to a money-laundering tax scheme because the contributions are officially considered donations — even if the scholarship money goes to for-profit schools. 'That's not charity. That's just helping facilitate the movement of funds. These so-called donors are really like middlemen,' Davis said. 'They're not making a financial sacrifice.' The research firm estimates that states give away $1 billion annually in tax credits for these voucher programs. Aside from closing the loophole, states could also rein it in by requiring contributors to show their federal tax return to prove that they aren't 'double-dipping,' Davis said. EdChoice, a leading school choice advocacy group, defends the tax-credit program, saying it's accountable to parents who can choose to take their kids elsewhere if they don't like a school, even if there are, like in all government programs, some cases of abuse. Acknowledging that there are things to address, EdChoice's policy director Jason Bedrick says his team has advised scholarship groups not to mischaracterize the system as a 'get rich quick' scheme. But he's not apologetic about the tax loophole, saying it's no different compared to tax credits for other charitable causes that in some states, though very rarely, is also a dollar-for-dollar contribution. And if there is tax code reform to address double-dipping, it should apply uniformly to all donor tax credits — not just for a highly political issue like vouchers. 'Some people might not like that, but they're acting within the letter of the law. I see no problem with that,' Bedrick said. 'Nobody's going to go to jail for this.' ___ Follow Sally Ho at http://twitter.com/_sallyho
  • 100-year-old fruitcake discovered, experts say may still edible, almost
    100-year-old fruitcake discovered, experts say may still edible, almost
    Nobody wants your Christmas fruitcake, but what about one that was baked over a hundred years ago? Probably nobody wants that one either. >> Read more trending news Conservators with the Antarctic Heritage Trust found a century-old cake in the continent’s oldest building on Cape Adare, National Geographic reported. The well-preserved cake was still wrapped in the paper it was packed in all those years ago, and what was left of its storage tin. Experts believe the cake was part of the provisions taken to Antarctica during the 1910-1913 Terra Nova expedition by explorer Robert Falcon Scott and his crew, National Geographic reported. Archeology teams have been excavating artifacts from a hut that Scott’s Northern Party used during its expedition. The excavation has been going on since last year. The cake was found on a shelf in the hut, SBS, an Australian media outlet, reported. The scientists said the cake looked fine, but they can’t taste it, since they believe it would be unethical to taste their finds, Newshub reported. The archeologists artifacts manager told Newshub, “The conditions down there are obviously frozen for most of the year, and that has preserved the cake really, really well, and on top of that it’s been protected by the tin, and while the tin has mostly disintegrated the outside atmosphere hadn’t gotten to the cake.”
  • Trump warns US 'locked and loaded' as North readies missiles
    Trump warns US 'locked and loaded' as North readies missiles
    President Donald Trump tweeted Friday that the U.S. military is 'locked and loaded' as he warned North Korea against threatening the U.S., escalating an exchange of threats between the nuclear-armed nations. American and South Korean officials said they would move forward with large-scale military exercises later this month that North Korea, which has laid out plans to strike near the U.S. territory of Guam, claims are a rehearsal for war. Trump tweeted Friday: 'Military solutions are now fully in place, locked and loaded, should North Korea act unwisely. Hopefully Kim Jong Un will find another path!' Two days after North Korea laid out its plans to strike near Guam with unsettling specificity, there was no observable march toward combat, despite the angry rhetoric from both sides. U.S. officials said there was no major movement of U.S. military assets to the region, nor were there signs Pyongyang was actively preparing for war. As it is, the U.S. has a robust military presence in the region, including six B-1 bombers in Guam and Air Force fighter jet units in South Korea, plus other assets across the Pacific Ocean and in the skies above. Washington's vast military options range from nothing to a full-on conventional assault by air, sea and ground forces. Any order by the president could be executed quickly. German Chancellor Angela Merkel responded Friday to Trump's tweet, saying she sees no military solution to North Korea crisis. Merkel declined to say whether Germany would stand with the U.S. in case of a military conflict with North Korea. She said, 'I don't see a military solution and I don't think it's called for.' Merkel called on the U.N. Security Council to continue to address the issue. She added: 'I think escalating the rhetoric is the wrong answer.' The U.S.-South Korea exercises are an annual event, but they come as Pyongyang says it is readying a plan to fire off four Hwasong-12 missiles toward the tiny island, which is U.S. territory and major military hub. The plan would be sent to leader Kim Jong Un for approval just before or as the U.S.-South Korea drills begin. Called Ulchi-Freedom Guardian, the exercises are expected to run from Aug. 21-31 and involve tens of thousands of American and South Korean troops on the ground and in the sea and air. Washington and Seoul say the exercises are defensive in nature and crucial to maintaining a deterrent against North Korean aggression. The exercises were scheduled well before tensions began to rise over Trump's increasingly fiery rhetoric and North Korea's announcement of the missile plan, which if carried out would be its most provocative launch yet. Along with a bigger set of maneuvers held every spring, the exercises are routinely met by strong condemnation and threats of countermeasures from North Korea. The heightened military activity on the peninsula this time is a concern because it could increase the possibility of a mishap or an overreaction of some sort by either side that could spin into a more serious escalation. North Korea has been increasingly sensitive to the exercises lately because they reportedly include training for 'decapitation strikes' to kill Kim Jong Un and his top lieutenants. Pyongyang is also switching its propaganda machine into high gear by bringing in a large number of foreign journalists to ensure it gets global attention for an event next week in honor of its ruling Kim family on Mount Paektu, a dormant volcano that straddles the Chinese border and is something of a spiritual home for the regime. Defense officials in Seoul confirmed that the exercises are expected to begin without any delays, but refused to provide further details. According to the U.S. Department of Defense, Ulchi-Freedom Guardian involves about 40,000 troops, along with civilian South Korean government personnel who train their civil defense responses. The possibility of escalation is made even more acute by the lack of any means of official communication across the Demilitarized Zone, though there has been no easing of the barrage of inflammatory comments in the U.S. and the North since new sanctions against North Korea were announced last week. Keeping up the tough talk Thursday from his New Jersey golf resort where he is on a working vacation, Trump warned Kim Jong Un's government to 'get their act together' or face extraordinary trouble, and suggested his threat on Tuesday to unleash 'fire and fury' on North Korea was too mild. 'North Korea better get their act together, or they are going to be in trouble like few nations have ever been in trouble,' Trump said, flanked by Vice President Mike Pence. Accusing his predecessors of insufficient action, Trump said it was time somebody stood up to Kim Jong Un. Though tensions have been building for months amid new missile tests by the North, including the launch of its first intercontinental ballistic missile, the pace has intensified since the U.N. Security Council on Saturday passed sweeping new sanctions Trump had requested. U.S. allies Japan and South Korea quickly vowed a strong reaction if the North follows through. Trump echoed that threat Thursday, insisting if North Korea took any steps to attack Guam, its leaders would have reason to be nervous. 'Things will happen to them like they never thought possible, OK?' Trump said. He did not specify what they might be. ___ Talmadge contributed from Seoul, South Korea. Associated Press writers Josh Lederman and Lolita C. Baldor in Washington contributed to this report.
  • Why leaving a water bottle in your car could be dangerous
    Why leaving a water bottle in your car could be dangerous
    On scorching summer days, taking a nice cold bottle of water for your drive seems like a natural fit. But it could lead to startling consequences, firefighters say. >> Read more trending news One Oklahoma fire department and a power company in Idaho recently demonstrated how a partly filled water bottle could magnify the sun’s rays and start a fire. David Richardson, of the Midwest Fire Department in Oklahoma, told KFOR the sunlight “uses the liquid and the clear material to develop a focused beam, and sure enough, it can actually cause a fire.” “The sunlight will come through (the bottle) when it’s filled with liquid and act as a magnifying glass as you would with regular optics,” said Richardson. A test at the fire department, outside a car, showed sunlight going through a water bottle raised the temperature of a piece of paper to 250 degrees, KFOR reported. Representatives from Idaho Power also showed the same potential problem in a Facebook post in July, with a video showing direct sunlight going through a water bottle leaving smoke and burn marks in car seats before the bottle was removed. While the risk of fire is relatively small, officials recommend keeping water bottles out of unattended vehicles, KFOR reported. Read more at KFOR.  
  • The Latest: Streets of Pyongyang remain calm despite tension
    The Latest: Streets of Pyongyang remain calm despite tension
    The Latest on President Donald Trump's comments on North Korea (all times local): 9:15 a.m. Despite tensions and talk of war, life on the streets of the North Korean capital Pyongyang remains calm. There are no air raid drills or cars in camouflage netting as was the case during previous crises. State-run media ensures that the population gets the North Korean side of the story, but doesn't convey any sense of international concern about the situation. North Koreans have lived for decades with the state media message that war is imminent, the U.S. is to blame and their country is ready to defend itself. At a park in central Pyongyang Friday evening, young people practiced volleyball and grandparents and parents watched children on climbing frames and swings. ___ 9 a.m. German Chancellor Angela Merkel says she doesn't see a military solution to rising tensions between the United States and North Korea and called for a de-escalation of the rhetoric. Asked Friday about U.S. President Donald Trump's latest statements, Merkel declined to say whether Germany would stand with the U.S. in case of a military conflict with North Korea. She said, 'I don't see a military solution and I don't think it's called for.' Merkel called on the U.N. Security Council to continue to address the issue. She says Germany would work to find diplomatic solutions with the countries involved, the U.S. and China in particular, but also South Korea. She added: 'I think escalating the rhetoric is the wrong answer.' Earlier this week, Trump said the U.S. would slam the North with 'fire and fury like the world has never seen' if it provoked America again. ___ 8 a.m. President Donald Trump is warning of military action 'should North Korea act unwisely.' Trump tweeted: 'Military solutions are now fully in place, locked and loaded, should North Korea act unwisely. Hopefully Kim Jong Un will find another path!' North Korea has announced a detailed plan to launch a salvo of ballistic missiles toward the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam, a major military hub and home to U.S. bombers. If carried out, it would be its most provocative missile launch to date. Trump said this week the U.S. would unleash 'fire and fury' on North Korea if it continued to threaten the U.S.
  • Hairless creature on loose at golf course. Some think it’s a chupacabra
    Hairless creature on loose at golf course. Some think it’s a chupacabra
    A giant ship rat, a coyote with mange, a sickly kangaroo, a demon straight from hell, a chupacabra ...  >> Read more trending news People on Facebook trying to identify this four-legged hairless creature are still going strong after Doug Stewart posted its photo a few days ago. He spotted the beast scrounging around while he was playing golf in Santee, S.C. As of Thursday, more than 700 people have commented on his #ThatAintNoDog post.  A chupacabra is popular in Spanish folklore and literally means “goat sucker,” since it enjoys noshing on the blood of livestock.  Some have called it the Big Foot of the Latin culture. They’ve been featured on “The X-Files,” “Grimm” and several sci-fi movies including the 1997 “Guns of El Chupacabra.”  However, most wildlife management officials and biologists say chupacabras are pretty much folklore.  Jay Butfiloski, furbearer project manager for the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, is among that group. When asked about the animal on the golf course, he didn’t mince words.  Butfiloski told WCIV: 'It's a canine with mange; it’s not a chupracabra. That you can put to bed.”  Read more at WCIV. 
