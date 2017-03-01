Follow us on

    Posted: 12:09 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, 2017

    Woman delivers baby in hospital parking lot with help from a quick-thinking sheriff

    Newborn Baby
    Sean Gallup/Getty Images
    A woman delivered her baby, a newborn like the one pictured above, in a hospital parking lot with help from a quick-thinking sheriff.

    DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. —

    A Florida woman is thanking a quick-thinking sheriff for helping her deliver her new baby in a parking lot right outside a Daytona Beach hospital. The baby decided it was time to make an appearance and she did.

    Sheriff Mike Chitwood was in the lobby at Halifax Health Hospital when someone ran into the lobby yelling, “She’s having a baby!”

    A soon-to-be mother was in the car, and there was no time to make it inside the hospital. According to a post shared by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, a nurse ran out to help Chitwood with several more on the way.

    The sheriff and nurses successfully delivered the baby.

    “Welcome to the world baby Heidi!” the sheriff department posted on its Facebook page.

    Some days you just walk up on the miracle of life. Today was one of those days for Sheriff Chitwood.


    "I'm a nurse in...Posted by Volusia County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, February 23, 2017

