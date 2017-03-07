Watch: Inventive college student juggles his way out of DUI

A college student in Arkansas proved to police he wasn't driving drunk by whipping out a couple of juggling pins, like the ones pictured, from his back seat.

By WPXI.com

A college student in Arkansas, who was pulled over on suspicion of drunken driving, proved his sobriety by juggling, and it was all caught on camera.

Turns out, University of Central Arkansas junior Blayk Puckett is a magician and even has “JUGGLER” on his license plate.

"As soon as I got to the stoplight and had to brake I knew I was going to get pulled over," Puckett said.

Officers said they pulled over Blayk Puckett on Friday because he was driving slowly and had a broken taillight.

The entire incident was caught on dash and body cams.

"Now I knew I could prove I hadn't been drinking, especially with some juggling clubs in the backseat," Puckett said.

Police got a good laugh out of Puckett's juggling act, and one of the officers even recorded it for the student on his cellphone.

The officers said they quickly realized that Puckett was sober, but he offered to juggle for them and they said they couldn't resist.