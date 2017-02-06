A view of San Francisco (pictured) topped personal finance website WalletHub's list of the top 10 best cities in the country’s 100 most populated cities to spend Valentine’s Day. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

By Fiza Pirani

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Some cities are better choices than others if you’ve got a special someone in your life this Valentine’s Day, according to one list.

Personal finance website WalletHub has a new ranking of the top 10 best cities in the country’s 100 most-populated cities to spend Valentine’s Day.

>> Read more trending stories

To come up with the list, analysts studied the cities across four factors: budget, activities, gift accessibility and weather forecast.

Scores for the key dimensions were then calculated based on 20 relevant metrics such as average movie ticket price, the price of a three-course meal for two, restaurants, jewelry stores and florists per capita, walkability and temperature variations.

Atlanta came in at No. 7 on the list and scored high in the activities and gift accessibility dimensions. Las Vegas topped Atlanta at No. 6.

Seattle came in fifth; Honolulu, Hawaii, fourth; Orlando, Florida, third; and Scottsdale, Arizona, was second.

Cities in which you may not want to spend Valentine's Day, according to the site, are Cleveland, Ohio; Detroit, Newark, New Jersey; and Miami, Florida. They were all in the lower half of the 100-item list.

The best place in the nation to spend the holiday, according to WalletHub, is San Francisco, California. And the worst is Hialeah, Florida.

Here are the top 10 best places to spend Valentine’s Day in America, according to WalletHub:

San Francisco, California Scottsdale, Arizona Orlando, Florida Honolulu, Hawaii Seattle, Washington Las Vegas, Nevada Atlanta, Georgia Portland, Oregon San Diego, California Denver, Colorado

For more on the study, visit WalletHub.