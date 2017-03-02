Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 4:19 p.m. Thursday, March 2, 2017
By Shelby Lin Erdman
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
A young UPS worker has been so dedicated to his job, and supporting his family, that’s he’s been waking up in the middle of the night to walk 5 miles to work for his 4 am shift, then walking five miles home again.
Derrick Taylor had been making this trek for more than a year and his co-workers were so impressed by his dedication, they all pitched in and bought the 19-year-old the gift of a lifetime: a SUV of his own.
The employees pooled together $1,100 to buy Taylor a Jeep Cherokee, according to Today.com.
No more 10-mile round trips for Taylor now.
A video posted to social media shows the workers giving the SUV to an emotional Taylor.
One of his colleagues, J.D. Ward, said in the video that Taylor deserved the gift because of his work ethic and his family loyalty.
“The young man’s trying to take care of his parents, mom, his little brother and sister at home, and trying to work.”
Taylor appeared almost speechless, then tried to convey his gratitude.
“If I could, I could go around and thank everybody one by one, but I’ll just say thanks everybody,” he said.
“This is really going to change a lot for me. Thank you, again.”
