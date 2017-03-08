Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 2:48 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, 2017
By Shelby Lin Erdman
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
A popular canal in downtown Indianapolis is a hit with both people and wildlife, but it can pose a danger for baby ducks and geese. The edges of the canal are often too high for them to exit the water easily.
So the city stepped in, installing tiny ramps to give ducklings and goslings a boost in getting out of the water, Fox43.com reported.
Indianapolis officials approved the tiny ramps after learning about the number of birds dying in the canal, according to news reports.
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals issued a statement on the new ramps.
PETA thanks the city of Indianapolis for doing the right thing in striving to coexist with local wildlife. These ramps are a responsible and practical way for the city to make a world of difference for each duckling who will be able to escape drowning in the canal.”
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}