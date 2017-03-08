The City of Indianapolis built tiny duck ramps along its downtown canal to help baby birds, like ducklings, better exit the water.

A popular canal in downtown Indianapolis is a hit with both people and wildlife, but it can pose a danger for baby ducks and geese. The edges of the canal are often too high for them to exit the water easily.

So the city stepped in, installing tiny ramps to give ducklings and goslings a boost in getting out of the water, Fox43.com reported.

Indianapolis officials approved the tiny ramps after learning about the number of birds dying in the canal, according to news reports.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals issued a statement on the new ramps.

PETA thanks the city of Indianapolis for doing the right thing in striving to coexist with local wildlife. These ramps are a responsible and practical way for the city to make a world of difference for each duckling who will be able to escape drowning in the canal.”