Teenager with size-28 foot finally gets shoes that fit

“I just have to try and figure it out,” he told the Michigan news outlet.
Brown suffers from Sotos syndrome, a genetic condition also known as cerebral gigantism, that causes physical overgrowth during a child’s early years, but is “normally not a devastating condition,” according to Sotossyndrome.org.
Brown’s family said it’s hard to find shoes that fit the tall teen. That’s where San Diego-based Feetz stepped in. Feetz, using an app that measures people’s feet, uses 3-D printers to make custom shoes.
Company CEO Lucy Beard delivered a pair of custom shoes last week to Brown in his favorite Chicago Bulls black and red.
The teen’s first words after seeing the huge sneakers: “Whoa,” MLive.com reported.
“Heck, I don’t like them. I love them. Thank you.”
