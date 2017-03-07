Teenager with size-28 foot finally gets shoes that fit

A Michigan teenager, who was once the world's tallest teen, according to the 'Guinness Book of World Records,' finally got a pair of customized shoes to fit his size-28 foot.

A Michigan teenager, who was once the “Guinness Book of World Records” holder as the world’s tallest teen, finally has a pair of customized shoes that fit his size-28 foot.

Broc Brown, 19, towers above almost everyone at 7 feet, 8 inches tall, and struggles to find affordable shoes and clothing in his size, MLive.com reported.

“I just have to try and figure it out,” he told the Michigan news outlet.

Brown suffers from Sotos syndrome, a genetic condition also known as cerebral gigantism, that causes physical overgrowth during a child’s early years, but is “normally not a devastating condition,” according to Sotossyndrome.org.

Brown’s family said it’s hard to find shoes that fit the tall teen. That’s where San Diego-based Feetz stepped in. Feetz, using an app that measures people’s feet, uses 3-D printers to make custom shoes.

Company CEO Lucy Beard delivered a pair of custom shoes last week to Brown in his favorite Chicago Bulls black and red.

The teen’s first words after seeing the huge sneakers: “Whoa,” MLive.com reported.

“Heck, I don’t like them. I love them. Thank you.”

Anyone can get a pair of customized shoes from Feetz for between $99 and $250.

Brown might set another world record. Beard said his shoes are definitely “the world’s largest 3-D printed shoes.”