    Posted: 1:55 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, 2017

    Pregnant woman gives man 'decent dude' award for giving up subway seat

    Bruce MacLean/Freeimages
    By Joy Johnston

    Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    NEW YORK —

    A woman in New York made a point of keeping track of who would give up their subway seat for her while she was pregnant. While plenty of women offered her their seat, she had to wait a long time for a man to do the same.

    Yvonne Lin, 38, kept track through two pregnancies, according to dnainfo. To make it fun, she designed a humorous trophy, calling it the "#1 Decent Dude" award. Lin dedicated the award to "The first man to offer subway seat to pregnant woman throughout two pregnancies." The trophy depicted a Hulk-like figure tearing his shirt.  

    It wasn't until Feb. 24, when Lin was well into her second pregnancy, that a man offered her his subway seat.

    Lin posted a photo on Instagram of the "decent dude" holding the trophy.

