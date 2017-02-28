Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 1:55 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, 2017
By Joy Johnston
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
NEW YORK —
A woman in New York made a point of keeping track of who would give up their subway seat for her while she was pregnant. While plenty of women offered her their seat, she had to wait a long time for a man to do the same.
Yvonne Lin, 38, kept track through two pregnancies, according to dnainfo. To make it fun, she designed a humorous trophy, calling it the "#1 Decent Dude" award. Lin dedicated the award to "The first man to offer subway seat to pregnant woman throughout two pregnancies." The trophy depicted a Hulk-like figure tearing his shirt.
>> Need something to lift your spirits? Read more uplifting news
I'm about 8ish months preggers (again) and I look it. I've been gradually coming to the conclusion that men suck. I didn't get a single subway seat offered to me by a man throughout my first pregnancy. So for the second pregnancy, I had this made and I've been carrying it around everyday - till last Friday. This guy is the winner! #subway #nyc #pregnant #socialexperiment
A post shared by Yvonne Lin (@helloyvonnelin) on
It wasn't until Feb. 24, when Lin was well into her second pregnancy, that a man offered her his subway seat.
Lin posted a photo on Instagram of the "decent dude" holding the trophy.
