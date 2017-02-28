By Joy Johnston

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A woman in New York made a point of keeping track of who would give up their subway seat for her while she was pregnant. While plenty of women offered her their seat, she had to wait a long time for a man to do the same.



Yvonne Lin, 38, kept track through two pregnancies, according to dnainfo. To make it fun, she designed a humorous trophy, calling it the "#1 Decent Dude" award. Lin dedicated the award to "The first man to offer subway seat to pregnant woman throughout two pregnancies." The trophy depicted a Hulk-like figure tearing his shirt.

It wasn't until Feb. 24, when Lin was well into her second pregnancy, that a man offered her his subway seat.



Lin posted a photo on Instagram of the "decent dude" holding the trophy.