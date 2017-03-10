Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 12:36 p.m. Friday, March 10, 2017
By Joy Johnston
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
SHIP BOTTOM, N.J. —
When asked by her family if she had any final wishes, a terminally ill woman in New Jersey said she wanted to go to the shore one last time.
Patricia Kelly, 78, called the Jersey Shore her place, having spent countless summers there, according to NJ.com.
Her family wanted to honor her wish, but knew Kelly wouldn't be able to access the beach on her own. A family member reached out to the Ship Bottom Police Department, and Officer Ronald Holloway volunteered his services.
On Saturday, Holloway drove Kelly and her family to the water's edge, where the family took photos of the special moment. The group also participated in a prayer circle.
Kelly was ecstatic that she was able to bid a final farewell to the Jersey Shore. Her family thanked Holloway and the Ship Bottom Police Department for their kind assistance.
