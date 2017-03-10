Follow us on

    Posted: 12:36 p.m. Friday, March 10, 2017

    Police officer assists dying woman with final wish to visit Jersey Shore

    Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
    By Joy Johnston

    Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    SHIP BOTTOM, N.J. —

    When asked by her family if she had any final wishes, a terminally ill woman in New Jersey said she wanted to go to the shore one last time.

    Patricia Kelly, 78, called the Jersey Shore her place, having spent countless summers there, according to NJ.com.

    The story behind our shared post from Saturday.

    Posted by ShipBottom PD on Monday, March 6, 2017

    ">March 4, 2017

    Her family wanted to honor her wish, but knew Kelly wouldn't be able to access the beach on her own. A family member reached out to the Ship Bottom Police Department, and Officer Ronald Holloway volunteered his services.

    On Saturday, Holloway drove Kelly and her family to the water's edge, where the family took photos of the special moment. The group also participated in a prayer circle.

    Kelly was ecstatic that she was able to bid a final farewell to the Jersey Shore. Her family thanked Holloway and the Ship Bottom Police Department for their kind assistance.

