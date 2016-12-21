Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
By Kelcie Willis
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. —
One animal shelter in Colorado Springs, Colorado, has a lot to celebrate this season.
The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region held a campaign to clear out its kennels and give as many pets as possible a home, The Colorado Springs Gazette reported.
Gretchen Pressley, the organization's community relations manager, said the "Bring Them Home for the Holidays" campaign waived adoption fees for cats and dogs over the age of 5.
"That's really helped us get these guys out the doors and into wonderful homes," Pressley said.
KDVR reported that 25 cats and 23 dogs were adopted through the campaign. For two days in a row, all the dogs and cats up for adoption got homes.
“We’ve come very close to adopting out all of our available dogs before, but I think that’s the first time we had no available dogs in the shelter, which is just phenomenal,” Pressley told KOAA.
The feat was cause for celebration in the form of a Facebook video, which can be watched below:
The Empty Kennels!Posted by Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region on Monday, December 19, 2016
