Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 6:15 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, 2017 | Posted: 6:15 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, 2017
By Kelcie Willis
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
MURRAY, Utah —
The Humane Society of Utah in Murray, Utah, receives former family pets on a regular basis, but one dog came in with a notepad full of messages from his one-time human family member.
Today.com reported that Rhino Lightning, a 3-year-old brindled boxer mix, arrived at the organization last week with a spiral notepad full of information on him for his new family, including that he is a "very amazing puppy" and "striped dream" who "likes sleeping under the blankets" and "loves people" and being able to "run around."
"The family told our receiving staff the notebook was written by one of their kids," Humane Society of Utah spokesperson Guinnevere Shuster told Today. "It was filled with information about Rhino for his new family."
According to Shuster, the family said Rhino was too rough with some of the younger kids in the house and "is unaware of his size."
The child who wrote the note had a request for Rhino's new family: That they keep his full name, Rhino Lightning, and include the last name of his new family. The writer also asks that Rhino gets a bath at least once a month and that he gets "lots of attention."
Shuster said Rhino is nervous inside the kennel at the shelter, but calm and goofy once he's out of it. He's not a fan of cats and can smell peanut butter "from a mile away." Any children in his new family need to be at least 8 years old.
The note writer asks that Rhino's new family makes sure he's safe and tells him "I love and miss him."
The family who adopts Rhino will get a photocopy of the child's notes. The organization takes adoption applications on its website.
"I love and miss him."Posted by Today Show on Friday, February 17, 2017
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}