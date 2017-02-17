Follow us on

Updated: 6:15 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, 2017 | Posted: 6:15 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, 2017

A 'very amazing puppy': Family dog brought to shelter with note from child

Boxer with a brindle coat
A boxer with a brindle coat (not pictured) was brought to the Humane Society of Utah with a notepad full of messages from his one-time human family member. (Tyler Ingram/Flickr (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0))

By Kelcie Willis

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

MURRAY, Utah —

The Humane Society of Utah in Murray, Utah, receives former family pets on a regular basis, but one dog came in with a notepad full of messages from his one-time human family member.

Today.com reported that Rhino Lightning, a 3-year-old brindled boxer mix, arrived at the organization last week with a spiral notepad full of information on him for his new family, including that he is a "very amazing puppy" and "striped dream" who "likes sleeping under the blankets" and "loves people" and being able to "run around."

"The family told our receiving staff the notebook was written by one of their kids," Humane Society of Utah spokesperson Guinnevere Shuster told Today. "It was​ filled with information about Rhino for his new​ ​family​."

According to Shuster, the family said Rhino was too rough with some of the younger kids in the house and "​is unaware of his size."

The child who wrote the note had a request for Rhino's new family: That they keep his full name, Rhino Lightning, and include the last name of his new family. The writer also asks that Rhino gets a bath at least once a month and that he gets "lots of attention."

Shuster said Rhino is nervous inside the kennel at the shelter, but calm and goofy once he's out of it. He's not a fan of cats and can smell peanut butter "from a mile away." Any children in his new family need to be at least 8 years old.

The note writer asks that Rhino's new family makes sure he's safe and tells him "I love and miss him."

The family who adopts Rhino will get a photocopy of the child's notes. The organization takes adoption applications on its website.

 

"I love and miss him."

Posted by Today Show on Friday, February 17, 2017

