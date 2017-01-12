Tuna, star of the Amazing Acro-Cats, dies of cancer

Acro-Cat Tuna plays the cowbell as part of the Rock-Cats during the Amazing Acro-Cats show in Atlanta on March 23, 2013.

By Joy Johnston

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The cowbell won't sound quite the same now that Tuna, the star of the Amazing Acro-Cats cat circus, has died.



Happy Cats Haven posted the news Friday on its Facebook page: "To all our fans of Tuna and The Rock Cats and the Amazing Acro-Cats, it's with many tears that we let you know that Samantha Martin's star kitty Tuna crossed the Rainbow Bridge yesterday from cancer."

>> Read more trending stories

To all our fans of Tuna and The "Rock-cats" and the Amazing Acrocats, it's with many tears that we let you know that... Posted by Happy Cats Haven on Friday, January 13, 2017

Tuna had recently been diagnosed with oral cancer, and on Wednesday, chief cat trainer Samantha Morton posted on the Acro-Cats Facebook page: “Spending my last night with Tuna by a lovely fire. Tomorrow she will go to the rainbow bridge. It is time. My world will be forever changed.”

Spending my last night with Tuna by a lovely fire. Tomorrow she will go to the rainbow bridge. It is time. My world will be forever changed 😿😿😿 Posted by Tuna and The "Rock-cats" on Wednesday, January 11, 2017

Tuna was a major star in the Acro-Cats show. She rang a bell to begin the show and also played cowbell during the Rock Cats musical performance, in addition to performing timed leaps and jumps. While Morton said during shows that Tuna did not have an affectionate personality, she was a workaholic who loved learning new tricks.

See Tuna in action during a 2009 performance.

The Acro-Cats is a cat circus show featuring rescued cats that tours the country, delighting fans of all ages. Morton seeks to educate audiences on cat behavior, and prove to everyone that cats can be trained. Morton also rescues stray cats and helps them get adopted while on tour.