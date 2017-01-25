Follow us on

Posted: 6:16 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017

Therapy cat named Duke Ellington lifts spirits on hospital visit

Photo by Quinn Dombrowski/Flickr

By Joy Johnston

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

SAN FRANCISCO —

A cat named after a jazz legend hit all the right notes on a recent visit to a California hospital.

Duke Ellington, a serene black and white cat, made an appearance at UCSF Medical Center on Monday, delighting patients and staff. The hospital posted a video of the cat’s visit on its Facebook page along with the caption, “Our therapy cat, "Duke Ellington" Morris, brings furry snuggles and joy to critically ill patients in our intensive care unit! Our staff thinks he's pretty "purr"-fect too!”

Duke the therapy cat visits UCSF!

Our therapy cat, "Duke Ellington" Morris, brings furry snuggles and joy to critically ill patients in our intensive care unit! Our staff thinks he's pretty "purr"-fect too!

Posted by UCSF Medical Center on Monday, January 23, 2017
 

The cat makes his rounds on a cart, and even managed to fit in a catnap during his visit.

 

