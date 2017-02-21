Follow us on

Posted: 5:28 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017

Police call dog that ate heroin stash 'one tough pup'

Joy Johnston
By Joy Johnston

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

CARROLLTON, Texas —

Police in Texas rescued a puppy left in a truck Saturday, after the dog consumed an unknown amount of heroin.

The dog was left in truck while its owners were allegedly switching price tags inside a Home Depot. The owners were arrested for "heroin possession and for fraudulent destruction, removal, or concealment of writing," according to the Carrollton Police Department.

ONE TOUGH PUP!


Our many thanks today to Dr. Stacie Fowler and the staff at North Texas Emergency Pet Clinic for nursing...Posted by Carrollton Texas Police Department on Tuesday, February 21, 2017

The dog was taken to North Texas Emergency Pet Clinic for treatment of opiate overdose and is expected to make a full recovery.

