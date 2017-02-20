Pet lizard waves at owner, startling moment caught on camera

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 6:38 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, 2017
By Shelby Lin Erdman
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
A bearded dragon in a terrarium performs an unusual stunt: When its owner waves, the lizard waves back.
The unusual waving was caught on video and has now gone viral.
But the pet lizard isn’t really waving at its owner, or maybe it is.
The reptiles, native to Australia, tend to wave their arms more when they’re young, but the gesture could have several meanings. It might be a sign of “recognition” between the animals in the wild, according to the website Thebeardeddragon.org and a form of communication.
The waving motion could also be a sign of submission. The lizard might wave its arm when approached by a larger dragon or larger animal.
