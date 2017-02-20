Dogs are known for their love of hanging outside windows during car rides, like the one pictured above, but an Ohio dog is better know for it horn honking ability.

By Shelby Lin Erdman

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

An impatient dog was just doggone tired of waiting for its owner in a car outside a Grove City, Ohio Subway restaurant, so it did what anybody else would do: It laid on the horn.

Tim and Yvonne Blankenship were pulling into the restaurant for lunch when they happened to catch the dog, named Diamond, on camera honking the horn incessantly, trying to hurry its owner out of the shop.

It worked, according to the Blankenships, who told several news outlets the dog wasn’t waiting very long.

The couple posted the video on social media and it turns out this isn’t the first time Diamond has done this. Local residents posted comments on Facebook saying Diamond has been seen around town honking for its owner other times as well.