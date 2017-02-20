Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 11:10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 20, 2017
By Shelby Lin Erdman
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
An impatient dog was just doggone tired of waiting for its owner in a car outside a Grove City, Ohio Subway restaurant, so it did what anybody else would do: It laid on the horn.
Tim and Yvonne Blankenship were pulling into the restaurant for lunch when they happened to catch the dog, named Diamond, on camera honking the horn incessantly, trying to hurry its owner out of the shop.
It worked, according to the Blankenships, who told several news outlets the dog wasn’t waiting very long.
The couple posted the video on social media and it turns out this isn’t the first time Diamond has done this. Local residents posted comments on Facebook saying Diamond has been seen around town honking for its owner other times as well.
