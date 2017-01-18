Sunny, on the left, and Bo,on the right, are Portuguese Water Dogs the Obama's welcomed into the family during their eight years in the White House.

By Shelby Lin Erdman

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The Obamas will soon leave the White House for the last time as the president and first lady. Their eight years in the historic house is coming to an end.

First lady Michelle Obama took the Obama’s Portuguese water dogs Bo and Sunny on what’s described as a final walk through the building the Obama’s have called home now since 2009.

She tweeted out a short video of the stroll, as she walked with a dog on either side.

The Obamas received Bo as a gift in 2009 and added Sunny to the family in 2013.