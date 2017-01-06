Follow us on

Posted: 12:03 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2017

Lost dog to rejoin New Mexico family after holiday crash that killed daughter

American Pit Bull Terrier
Brad Barket/Getty Images
This American pit bull terrier is the same breed as Coolyay. The lost Coolyay is looking forward to rejoining his family.

GREENSBORO, N.C. —

A lost dog in North Carolina is on his way to being reunited with his family in New Mexico after a deadly holiday car crash.

Coolyay, a 1-year-old American pit bull terrier, ran away from the scene of an accident in Greensboro just before Christmas.

The Bannerman family lost their 11-year-old daughter, Tori, when their minivan collided with a tractor-trailer on Dec. 18 as they were traveling to see relatives for Christmas.

 

Making matters even worse for the family, their beloved dog disappeared.

 

He showed up two weeks later, as luck would have it, in the yard of animal rescue worker, Lisa Gonzalez.

Gonzalez has created a GoFundMe page to help cover the costs of transporting Coolyay 1,600 miles back to his family in Albuquerque. 

