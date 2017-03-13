Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 8:38 p.m. Monday, March 13, 2017 | Posted: 8:38 p.m. Monday, March 13, 2017
By Kelcie Willis
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
BIRMINGHAM, England —
A Jack Russell terrier competing at the Crufts 2017 dog show has become a viral hit after flopping at the competition over the weekend.
Today reported that 5-year-old Olly missed obstacles and took a nosedive after jumping over a hurdle in the Birmingham, England, show but seemed to enjoy every minute of it.
Olly's owner, Karen Parker, told Crufts that he was found in a basket at 6 weeks old and taken to Blue Cross, a British animal welfare charity. Parker said she's had the pup since he was 10 or 11 weeks old.
Parker said the response to his video has been "outstanding" and that Olly has been enjoying the attention.
"I can't believe the response he's had from the YouTube clip," Parker said. "I can't believe how many people have taken the time to put comments up (online) for him."
Olly's latest antic, Parker said, is another of many stories about the dog.
"He's just so much fun," she said. "He's a real character."
Watch Olly's run in the video below.
