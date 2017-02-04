Investigation underway after puppy found with metal rod in head

By WPXI.com

An investigation is underway after the University of Veterinary Specialists in Pennsylvania received a 10-week-old puppy with a 5-inch metal rod through his head and eyes.

The UVS Express Pet Transport was dispatched on Friday for a suspected abuse case.

The dog is in stable condition and underwent testing to determine the severity of his injuries and surgical options.

"We are going to evaluate him to see if the metal rod damaged anything critical, and for surgical planning. Once we know that outcome, we will know how best to repair the damage," Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rory Lubold said in a release.

Lubold said it’s going to take several surgeries to remove the rod and repair the damage.

“Let's see if we can salvage his vision because at this point, I don't know if he'll ever be able to see again. We're going to do everything we can to save that,” Lubold said.

The UVS Cares Foundation will be covering the dog’s medical costs. Donations to the UVS Cares Foundation can be made by check or credit card by calling 724-717-CARE (2273).

“There's a lot of animals in our community and animals that come into our hospital where the owners don't have the funds available to help cases like this,” said Dr. Christina Chamberlain of the UVS Cares Foundation.