Updated: 11:42 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017 | Posted: 11:42 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017

Firefighters help puppy stuck in a odd situation

Coonhound puppy Blaze
A coonhound puppy named Blaze (pictured) got stuck in a wheel and needed the local fire department to help him out. (Butte-Silver Bow Fire Departmenton via Facebook)

BUTTE-SILVER BOW, Mont. —

A group of quick-thinking firefighters managed to save a puppy who got its head stuck inside a wheel.

According to a Monday Facebook post, the Butte-Silver Fire Department in Montana were called to help an 8-month-old coonhound named Blaze. The puppy’s owner had let the dog play outside for a few hours, and found Blaze trapped with his head inside a wheel.

Firefighters say they used "a lot of coconut oil, patience, a lot of ear tucking and some powerful skin-pulling" to free Blaze’s head.

Blaze was uninjured after the ordeal, but had some minor swelling.

"Hopefully this was a valuable lesson for young Blaze, and we won’t have to respond to any more menacing incidents involving this playful puppy," the fire department said on the post.

