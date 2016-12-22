Cat found with 2 pounds of matted fur that looked like dreadlocks

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 11:05 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016
By Joy Johnston
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
PITTSBURGH —
Hidey the cat was found hiding in the cellar of a Pennsylvania home, after her owner, who has Alzheimer’s disease, was moved into a nursing home. Hidey was carrying a shocking secret.
The cat had accumulated years of matted fur, which had turned into what looked like dreadlocks.
Paul Russel, a distant relative of the cat’s owner, told The Dodo that he went to check on the cats after the owner moved out. He found one cat easily but saw a large creature dart from under a bed and run to the cellar. That’s where he discovered Hidey, and he said the scene was “almost like a horror movie.”
Russel took Hidey to the Animal Rescue League Shelter & Wildlife Center on Dec. 15. Staff were shocked by the condition of the cat and said it was likely the result of years of neglect. Hidey is also overweight, which can make grooming difficult. The medical team shaved off two pounds of matted fur from Hidey.
The shelter posted before and after images of Hidey on its Facebook page, along with a reminder: “Please remember to not only check on the elderly in your community, but also check on their animals to prevent instances like this from happening in the future.”
This poor cat was brought to our clinic yesterday after her elderly had to move to a nursing home. She suffered from...Posted by Animal Rescue League Shelter & Wildlife Center on Friday, December 16, 2016
UPDATE ON HIDEY THE MATTED CAT: Hidey's new owners have told us she was originally hiding under the bed in her new home,...Posted by Western PA Humane Society on Tuesday, December 20, 2016
Hidey is now living with Russel and his family and seems to be feeling much better.
