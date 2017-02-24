An Australian woman started a card company to mark the milestones of premature babies as they grow and eventually leave the neo-natal unit. The company called Miracle Mumma is more successful then the creator imagined.

An Australian woman is helping parents celebrate the small milestones that mean so much for babies born prematurely.

Amy Purling’s son, James, was born prematurely in February 2016.

“He was born at 30 weeks with a rare blood-clotting disorder,” Purling told ABC News. “On his first day the doctors told us he was lucky to be alive.”

James is now one year old, and has overcome the obstacles of premature birth.

To help her get through the scary days her son spent in the neonatal intensive care unit ( NICU), Purling began recognizing and observing the small milestones.

“I was celebrating milestones that seemed so simple to everyone else, such as the suck of his first dummy and finally being able to breathe on his own, but they were absolutely huge in the NICU world,” Purling said.

“Ultimately, each milestone meant James was getting stronger and was a step closer to coming home with us.”

The experience inspired her to start a company she named Miracle Mumma. Purling sells “milestone cards” marked with various notable moments in a preemie’s development.

The project quickly took off and she has already sold 100 sets of cards, and donated even more.

“It became obvious that I wasn’t the only one who was passionate about this,” said Purling.

