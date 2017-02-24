Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 5:11 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, 2017
By Hot Topics
An Australian woman is helping parents celebrate the small milestones that mean so much for babies born prematurely.
Amy Purling’s son, James, was born prematurely in February 2016.
“He was born at 30 weeks with a rare blood-clotting disorder,” Purling told ABC News. “On his first day the doctors told us he was lucky to be alive.”
James is now one year old, and has overcome the obstacles of premature birth.
To help her get through the scary days her son spent in the neonatal intensive care unit ( NICU), Purling began recognizing and observing the small milestones.
“I was celebrating milestones that seemed so simple to everyone else, such as the suck of his first dummy and finally being able to breathe on his own, but they were absolutely huge in the NICU world,” Purling said.
“Ultimately, each milestone meant James was getting stronger and was a step closer to coming home with us.”
The experience inspired her to start a company she named Miracle Mumma. Purling sells “milestone cards” marked with various notable moments in a preemie’s development.
The project quickly took off and she has already sold 100 sets of cards, and donated even more.
“It became obvious that I wasn’t the only one who was passionate about this,” said Purling.
Gorgeous Myah-Rose was born at 35 weeks with some tummy complications that required surgery. Such a fighter who has come so far Most of our Premature Baby Milestone Cards are also suitable for sick babes or even those who have a short stay in NICU. Available to purchase online at www.miraclemumma.com.au
A post shared by Miracle Mumma (@miraclemumma) on
I know you are all missing Ziggy updates...A few weeks ago he had his inguinal hernia repaired and was brave like a boss Another hurdle he just leaped right over! @jessieraeholland #likeaboss
A post shared by Miracle Mumma (@miraclemumma) on
I'm feeling all nostalgic tonight so decided to post one of my very first babes! Bronte is looking super cute in her knits, ready for a lazy night in #ootd #babyootd @a.thorncraft look how much she's grown! 'It's a Girl' Premature Baby Milestone Cards available online www.miraclemumma.com.au
A post shared by Miracle Mumma (@miraclemumma) on
