    Posted: 1:20 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017

    Song scientifically designed to make babies laugh, no joke

    Happy Baby
    Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
    Scientists teamed up with a musical artist to create a song designed to make babies happy. The pop hit for babies seems to work, too. Listen for yourself.

    According to Time Magazine, baby food manufacturer Cow & Gate hired a child development expert and a musical psychologist to come up with guidelines to create a pop hit for babies.

    They determined that the song had to be uptempo, like a baby’s heartbeat, repetitive, and performed in a major key. The song also had be surprising, to keep the baby entertained.

    Grammy-winning composer and singer Imogen Heap recorded the song. According to a video shared to YouTube, Cow & Gate, the company shared the song with seven families for a week to see if it would have an effect on their babies.

