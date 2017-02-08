Song scientifically designed to make babies laugh, no joke

According to Time Magazine, baby food manufacturer Cow & Gate hired a child development expert and a musical psychologist to come up with guidelines to create a pop hit for babies.
They determined that the song had to be uptempo, like a baby’s heartbeat, repetitive, and performed in a major key. The song also had be surprising, to keep the baby entertained.
Grammy-winning composer and singer Imogen Heap recorded the song. According to a video shared to YouTube, Cow & Gate, the company shared the song with seven families for a week to see if it would have an effect on their babies.
