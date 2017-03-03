Loving family adopts girl born with no arms, legs

By HotTopics.tv

A family is sharing their special adoption story with the world after they welcomed a girl born without arms or legs into their lives.

“Special-needs adoption has changed our family forever,” Adrienne Stewart wrote in a Facebook post that was shared by the Love What Matters Facebook page. “When we found our daughter, we did not think that we were qualified or prepared enough to parent a child like her, a child born without arms and legs, but we knew that we could love her and that loving her was what mattered most!”

Their story is spreading around the world.

Stewart spotted Maria’s face on a list of children in need of adoption. Maria lived at an orphanage in the Philippines and was in need of a family willing to take on her special needs.

“We knew we had to adopt her,” said Stewart.

The process took about a year to complete, but by October 2015, they were able to bring the girl home .

“She’s very loving,” said Stewart.

Stewart already had three children, two girls and a 6-year-old boy who was also adopted from the Philippines.

Stewart said Maria fits right in.

“We were scared to begin with, not knowing what to expect, but everything has fallen into place,” Stewart said. “It seems like a big thing when you start out, but everything just works out.”