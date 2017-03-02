Nursing home resident dances spirited jig to banjo music

By Joy Johnston

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Musician Grizz Lee Marcus always enjoys playing the banjo at nursing homes, but one spry resident recently stole the show.



Marcus posted a Facebook video of his Feb. 27 visit to Traces of Tiger in Georgia. In the video, an 85-year-old resident named Dorothy kicks her shoes off and performs a lively dance while Marcus plays "Foggy Mountain Breakdown." The bluegrass instrumental was made famous by Flatt & Scruggs.

Marcus said on his Facebook page that he loves playing for sweet people like Dorothy.

85-year-old Dorothy dances while I play my banjo.