Posted: 1:20 p.m. Thursday, March 2, 2017

Nursing home resident dances spirited jig to banjo music

Banjo
Jimston Journal/FreeImages
Banjo

By Joy Johnston

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

TIGER, Ga. —

Musician Grizz Lee Marcus always enjoys playing the banjo at nursing homes, but one spry resident recently stole the show.

Marcus posted a Facebook video of his Feb. 27 visit to Traces of Tiger in Georgia. In the video, an 85-year-old resident named Dorothy kicks her shoes off and performs a lively dance while Marcus plays "Foggy Mountain Breakdown." The bluegrass instrumental was made famous by Flatt & Scruggs.

Marcus said on his Facebook page that  he loves playing for sweet people like Dorothy.

85-year-old Dorothy dances while I play my banjo.


LIKE ➡ Grizz Lee Marcus to hear more banjo.Posted by Grizz Lee Marcus on Monday, February 27, 2017


