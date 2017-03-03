Nurses perform 'Hokey Pokey' dance to cheer young patient

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 12:45 p.m. Friday, March 3, 2017
By HotTopics.tv
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. —
Nurses at an Illinois children's hospital went beyond the call of duty to lift the spirits of a young patient.
Krista Lynn Austin shared a video shared on Facebook that shows her 3-year-old daughter, Madison, doing the Hokey Pokey with nurses at HSHS St. John's Hospital.
>> Need something to lift your spirits? Read more uplifting news
So Madison has been obsessed with the hokey pokey lately. She requested that at 2pm today, she had a hokey pokey party in her hospital room. This is what happened! Eric Austin Mary Austin Mike Austin Jodee Dinora Austin Sarah Jane Walsh Natalie Serra Amanda TrancosoPosted by Krista Lynn Austin on Thursday, February 16, 2017
Madison has been at the hospital because of complications from the flu. Her mother said she has been obsessed with the Hokey Pokey recently, and her nurses wanted to do something to cheer the little girl up.
The nurses, dressed in protective gear, danced for her and an audience of Madison’s stuffed animals.
The video has since gone viral, receiving over 150K views on the mother's Facebook alone, and clips have been shown on national TV shows as well. The hospital released a video about making Madison's hokey pokey dream come true.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}