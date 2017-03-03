Nurses perform 'Hokey Pokey' dance to cheer young patient

By HotTopics.tv

Nurses at an Illinois children's hospital went beyond the call of duty to lift the spirits of a young patient.

Krista Lynn Austin shared a video shared on Facebook that shows her 3-year-old daughter, Madison, doing the Hokey Pokey with nurses at HSHS St. John's Hospital.

So Madison has been obsessed with the hokey pokey lately. She requested that at 2pm today, she had a hokey pokey party in her hospital room. This is what happened! Eric Austin Mary Austin Mike Austin Jodee Dinora Austin Sarah Jane Walsh Natalie Serra Amanda Trancoso Posted by Krista Lynn Austin on Thursday, February 16, 2017

Madison has been at the hospital because of complications from the flu. Her mother said she has been obsessed with the Hokey Pokey recently, and her nurses wanted to do something to cheer the little girl up.

The nurses, dressed in protective gear, danced for her and an audience of Madison’s stuffed animals.

The video has since gone viral, receiving over 150K views on the mother's Facebook alone, and clips have been shown on national TV shows as well. The hospital released a video about making Madison's hokey pokey dream come true.