Now is the time, sort of...

By Dave Baker

Q – Since we have been enjoying spring since the middle of January I was thinking about getting a head start on a project I need to do this year – re-painting my deck chairs.

Is this a difficult thing to do?

Robert in Loganville

A - Fortunately, refinishing your metal deck/patio furniture is easier than you think, and it will make a world of difference when it comes to enjoying your backyard.

Here is the play by play on making your metal furniture look spiffy again:

- Remove all the rubber tips from the legs and cushions.

- Wash and rinse the furniture thoroughly using a mild detergent.

- With a wire brush, scrape off all the rust and the loose flakes of paint. If you have places with paint 'bubbling' up on the furniture use a screwdriver to remove the bump then wire brush it clean. Get it all nice and smooth.

Now the fun part.

Paint or spray the furniture with rust-resistant paint. If the furniture is really corroded you may want to use a rust-resistant primer first.

- Note - you don't have to use black. What were once 4 black chairs and 2 black end tables on my deck are now 2 red chairs, 2 yellow chairs, and two tables with a color that is in the blue family, I think.

Now just let it dry – up to 24 hours for each coat depending on weather and paint instructions. Then replace rubber tips and cushions and bingo – new patio/deck furniture.



If you take the time to do the proper preparation, your job may well last a couple three years.

And with the nice weather we have been having, you will have a jump on all the other decks in your neighborhood.

Smart play there, Robert.