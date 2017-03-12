Posted: 10:58 a.m. Sunday, March 12, 2017
By Shelby Lin Erdman
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Girl Scout Cookie season is underway. Troops are out selling their iconic cookies in neighborhoods and at stores across the country. It’s an annual tradition for the troops, who raise most of their money selling the sought-after treats.
Sunday marks National Girl Scout Day, which is observed annually on March 12 in honor of the group’s founder Juliette Gordon Low, who organized the first troop meeting on March 12, 1912.
There were 18 girls at the first meeting in Savannah, Georgia. Low created the group so girls could take part in service projects, enrichment programs, outdoor activities and adventures, according to the Girl Scouts.
More than 100 years later, the group has grown from that original 18 to more than 2.5 million strong.
“Today we continue the Girl Scout mission of building girls of courage, confidence and character, who make the world a better place,” the organization said in its mission statement on its website Girlscouts.org.
>> Need something to lift your spirits? Read more uplifting news
“Girl Scouts offers every girl a chance to do something amazing,” according to the site.
The Girl Scout motto, which was published in the 1947 Girl Scout Handbook, is still relevant today: “Be prepared.”
That means, "A Girl Scout is ready to help out wherever she is needed. Willingness to serve is not enough; you must know how to do the job well, even in an emergency."
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}