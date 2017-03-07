Posted: 5:37 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, 2017
Man turns 110 with 106-year-old wife by his side
By Joy Johnston
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
SPRING VALLEY, N.Y. —
A New York man celebrated his 110th birthday last Tuesday, and he marked the milestone with his 106-year-old wife.
Duranord Veillard was born in 1907 in Haiti, according to WABC. He served as a judge in Haiti before arriving in the United States in 1967.
>> Need something to lift your spirits? Read more uplifting news
AMAZING! Duranord Veillard celebrated his 110th birthday last week. His 106-year-old wife, Madame Jeanne, was right there with him to ring in the milestone! Happy Birthday, Duranord!Posted by ABC7NY on Monday, March 6, 2017
Veilard and his wife have been married for 83 years. The couple has four children, 12 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Sign in with your existing account
{* loginWidget *}
Sign in with your email
{* #userInformationForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* traditionalSignIn_password *}
{* /userInformationForm *}
Welcome Back {* welcomeName *}
{* loginWidget *}
Welcome back. Please sign in
{* #userInformationForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* traditionalSignIn_password *}
{* /userInformationForm *}
Select a display name and password
Already have an account? Sign In
{* #registrationForm *}
{* traditionalRegistration_displayName *}
{* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *}
{* traditionalRegistration_password *}
{* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself
{* registration_firstName *}
{* registration_lastName *}
{* registration_postalZip *}
{* registration_birthday *}
{* registration_gender *}
{* agreeToTerms *}
{* /registrationForm *}
Already have an account? Sign In
{* #registrationFormBlank *}
{* registration_firstName *}
{* registration_lastName *}
{* traditionalRegistration_displayName *}
{* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *}
{* registration_birthday *}
{* registration_gender *}
{* registration_postalZip *}
{* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *}
{* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *}
{* agreeToTerms *}
{* /registrationForm *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.
{* #forgotPasswordForm *}
{* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
{* /forgotPasswordForm *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
{* mergeAccounts *}
{* #tradAuthenticateMergeForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* mergePassword *}
{* /tradAuthenticateMergeForm *}
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.
{* #resendVerificationForm *}
{* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
{* newPasswordFormButton *}
{* /resendVerificationForm *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}