Man turns 110 with 106-year-old wife by his side

By Joy Johnston

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A New York man celebrated his 110th birthday last Tuesday, and he marked the milestone with his 106-year-old wife.



Duranord Veillard was born in 1907 in Haiti, according to WABC. He served as a judge in Haiti before arriving in the United States in 1967.

>> Need something to lift your spirits? Read more uplifting news

AMAZING! Duranord Veillard celebrated his 110th birthday last week. His 106-year-old wife, Madame Jeanne, was right there with him to ring in the milestone! Happy Birthday, Duranord! Posted by ABC7NY on Monday, March 6, 2017

Veilard and his wife have been married for 83 years. The couple has four children, 12 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.