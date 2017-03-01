Follow us on

    Posted: 1:24 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, 2017

    Man stops traffic in kind act to get elderly woman safely across busy Virginia street

    Feet crossing street
    Spencer Platt/Getty Images
    A Virgina man's random act of kindness when he stopped traffic to help an elderly woman cross a busy street was captured in a photo taken by a driver who saw it.

    By Shelby Lin Erdman

    Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Helping others is something for which a Virginia YMCA childcare coordinator is known, so,  it really wasn’t a surprise when a photo of an unknown man helping an elderly woman across a busy street in Danville turned out to be Brandon Hairston.

    The photo, which went viral, was taken by driver Amanda Logan as she waited for the man, who had stopped traffic to help the senior citizen cross the road.

    “I want to share this young man’s kind act,” Logan said in a Facebook post on Sunday.

    “Today this elderly lady was trying to cross Piney Forest through moving traffic. She seemed a little confused as cars dodged her … cars were steadily trying to move around her, then this young man gets out of his car to help her cross in traffic.”

    The situation could have ended in tragedy, but Hairston’s quick actions and random act of kindness  generated warm feelings and praise among drivers, like Logan, who saw it, and many others on Facebook.

    Facebook I want  to share this young man's kind act. I don't know who he is and maybe someone here on Facebook knows....

    Posted by Amanda Logan on Sunday, February 26, 2017

    Hairston said there are still “positive young people who are trying to make a difference” during an interview about the incident on River City TV.

    “I thought that would be a time to, you know, show that all young people are not, you know, violent or into negative things.” 

    Random Act of Kindness Goes Viral

    We shared a photo this morning of a young man helping an elderly lady cross a busy Piney Forest Rd.  We caught up with this amazing individual and come to find out he is helping others every day of his life!  Thanks again to Amanda Logan for capturing this moment!

    Posted by River City TV on Monday, February 27, 2017

