Follow us on

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News/Talk WSB
Atlanta's breaking news, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 6:41 p.m. Monday, March 13, 2017

Dad surprises son with video of ‘Tooth Fairy,’ watch what happens

Tinkerbell
Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
Tinkerbell may not be the Tooth Fairy, but a proud father used a fairy that looked just like her when he made a video of the Tooth Fairy's visit for his son.

Related

More News Headlines

More

By Hot Topics.tv

A dad who has earned internet fame with a YouTube series featuring his son and movie-quality special effects managed to capture the “Tooth Fairy” on camera when his son lost a tooth.

>> Read more trending news 

 Daniel Hashimoto’s YouTube channel Action Movie Kid features his son James in various adventures of his imagination.

Hashimoto is know for his visual effects work on movies and TV shows. When his son lost his tooth, he set up cameras around his room before bed.

Little James placed his tooth under his pillow that night, and the next morning woke up to find a crystal in its place.

The next morning after breakfast, James and Hashimoto reviewed the footage and were thrilled by what they saw.

Check out Hashimoto’s impressive visual effects work above.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 