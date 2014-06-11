How many damps in a leak?

By Dave Baker

Q – I am having, maybe, an issue with water coming through my slab in my living room. The carpet is starting to show signs of moisture and is damp, but there are no signs of leaking in the ceiling or the walls.

Do slab floors leak? What should we do here?

Mary in Lawrenceville

A – Yes Mary, unfortunately slab floors do leak. I know this because of the following statement:

“It is the life’s mission of concrete to crack.”

Things that crack will eventually leak, thus a cement slab floor that cracks will leak.

It sounds like you caught it early, but one of the things you do not want to do is procrastinate. More on that later…

Ha – just kidding.

The fact that your carpet is already damp from a source that you can’t spot is actually a good sign – it is telling you there is something wrong. It is giving you the opportunity to do something before the situation gets worse.

What could be worse?

Well that dampness, no matter where it comes from, can easily spread between the slab and the carpet pad, will also lead to mold – which is as bad as it can get.

So you will need to find, first of all, a foundation repair company (check out the TheHomeFixItPage.com) and then perhaps depending on the condition of the floor, a flooring company.

The inspection from a foundation company should be free, and the rest will depend on the severity of your problem.

So to answer the big question, one unexplained damp equals a leak. Get on it…

Good luck!