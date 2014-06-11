The skinny on heat tape…

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 12:06 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, 2017
By Dave Baker
Q – I heard a lot of talk during the recent cold snap about using heat tape on my pipes. I don’t have any heat tape. Is there some other form of tape I can wrap my pipes with to help keep them warm?
Roberta in Stone Mountain
A – I think what we need here is a little heat tape primer.
Heat tape is not like duct tape or masking tape in that it doesn’t come on a long roll that you peel and stick to your pipes.
Heat tape is technically an electrical device that you wrap around your pipes to keep them warm. It comes with very specific instructions for installation and must be plugged in to an outlet to work.
It should also come with a little thermostat that will turn it on and off.
Since you are potentially combining electricity and water, you need to make sure that your pipes don’t leak.
It is very important that you read AND follow all the installation instructions. (I know that kind of flies in the face of just reading instructions or not even reading them, but this time it is important)
Here are a few other things to beware of:
- Heat tape should not be used over thermal insulation or near flammable materials.
- Check your heat tape at least once a year, paying particular attention to older tape which may develop cracks in the insulation.
- When you purchase new heat tape, get the correct size for the intended job. Do not overlap heat tape over itself. Do not wrap tape at a 90 degree bend.
- Install according to the instructions. Not all heat tapes can be used over plastic pipes. Check the recommended usages.
Heat tape needs to be plugged into a dedicated outlet, which while may be an issue, is a good reason to get some electrical work done in your crawlspace.
Sign up for the FREE Home Fix-it e-Newsletter for more seasonal advice.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}