The skinny on heat tape…

By Dave Baker

Q – I heard a lot of talk during the recent cold snap about using heat tape on my pipes. I don’t have any heat tape. Is there some other form of tape I can wrap my pipes with to help keep them warm?

Roberta in Stone Mountain

A – I think what we need here is a little heat tape primer.

Heat tape is not like duct tape or masking tape in that it doesn’t come on a long roll that you peel and stick to your pipes.

Heat tape is technically an electrical device that you wrap around your pipes to keep them warm. It comes with very specific instructions for installation and must be plugged in to an outlet to work.

It should also come with a little thermostat that will turn it on and off.

Since you are potentially combining electricity and water, you need to make sure that your pipes don’t leak.

It is very important that you read AND follow all the installation instructions. (I know that kind of flies in the face of just reading instructions or not even reading them, but this time it is important)

Here are a few other things to beware of:

- Heat tape should not be used over thermal insulation or near flammable materials.

- Check your heat tape at least once a year, paying particular attention to older tape which may develop cracks in the insulation.

- When you purchase new heat tape, get the correct size for the intended job. Do not overlap heat tape over itself. Do not wrap tape at a 90 degree bend.

- Install according to the instructions. Not all heat tapes can be used over plastic pipes. Check the recommended usages.

Heat tape needs to be plugged into a dedicated outlet, which while may be an issue, is a good reason to get some electrical work done in your crawlspace.