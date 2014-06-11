I need a new kitchen but have no money – Help!!

By Dave Baker

Q – I have begun to save my $$ until I can get a totally remodeled kitchen. However – is there ANYTHING I can do in the meantime to improve the look of my kitchen for not much money?

Liz – Sandy Springs

A – Yes, there are quite a few things you can do to put a new face on a tired kitchen for little out of pocket.

The easiest would probably be to just change the hardware on your cabinets and drawers. You would truly be amazed at what new hardware will do for the overall look of your kitchen and it is as hard as using a screwdriver in most cases.

Another fairly simple project is to re-paint the kitchen area. Fresh paint even makes my wife’s meatloaf look better.

Here’s another idea that I bet you never thought of; remove your cabinet doors. That’s it – take them off completely. Fill in the holes with matching putty, paint or stain, and viola – your kitchen will be opened up and beautiful.

Take another day and paint the insides of your newly opened cabinets, perhaps take a wood shelf out and replace it with a glass shelf, and your kitchen will shine!

All of these projects are simple and inexpensive – definitely do-it-yourselfers.

Good luck and enjoy your new kitchen.