I need a new kitchen but have no money – Help!!

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 12:13 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, 2017
By Dave Baker
Q – I have begun to save my $$ until I can get a totally remodeled kitchen. However – is there ANYTHING I can do in the meantime to improve the look of my kitchen for not much money?
Liz – Sandy Springs
A – Yes, there are quite a few things you can do to put a new face on a tired kitchen for little out of pocket.
The easiest would probably be to just change the hardware on your cabinets and drawers. You would truly be amazed at what new hardware will do for the overall look of your kitchen and it is as hard as using a screwdriver in most cases.
Another fairly simple project is to re-paint the kitchen area. Fresh paint even makes my wife’s meatloaf look better.
Here’s another idea that I bet you never thought of; remove your cabinet doors. That’s it – take them off completely. Fill in the holes with matching putty, paint or stain, and viola – your kitchen will be opened up and beautiful.
Take another day and paint the insides of your newly opened cabinets, perhaps take a wood shelf out and replace it with a glass shelf, and your kitchen will shine!
All of these projects are simple and inexpensive – definitely do-it-yourselfers.
Good luck and enjoy your new kitchen.
Sign up for the FREE Home Fix-it e-Newsletter for more seasonal advice.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}