I don’t have any pets, except the dust bunnies of course…

By Dave Baker

Q - We bought a house that was been built about 10-12 years ago, with a walkout in foothills of South Carolina. We love it but there seems to be a lot of dust. How often should we have the ducts cleaned? Will that take care of my dust problems?

Lori – the foothills of South Carolina

A - Generally duct sucking (my term) should be done every 7-8 years. You want to make sure you use a certified duct cleaning company, not just any carpet cleaner - they are generally a rip-off.

A good cleaning by a legitimate company will run $450'ish, maybe a tad more. Sounds like that may help you, especially since you are in a more rural area

Next you probably want a new furnace filter. Filters come in many levels. You have the cheapest ones which run about $2 each. They are the ones that generally come with the unit and you can purchase them in your local grocery store. They are designed to stop the minimum airborne ick to allow the system to run.

The best ones are media filters with an ultraviolet light. They can be pretty pricey, but remove most all the ick out of the air. This is probably what you want if you have severe allergies in the house.

At the middle level is a nice media filter that needs changing or cleaning 2 times a year. Not too expensive, very effective. Plus your local hvac company will change them out twice a year when they come to your house as part of your maintenance agreement

So new upgraded filters will also help cut back on dust.

Another thing you want to do is have an hvac company inspect your system AND your ductwork. A leaky duct will suck air in from wherever the leak is (Under house? In attic?) and that is a huge cause of too much dust. Imagine the dust in your crawlspace or you attic entering your home’s airflow bypassing the filter.

Yuck.

One other thing to remember is that everything becomes dust over time. Everything starts as dust. Everything ends as dust. Even the human body creates a lot of dust on a daily basis. It's natural.

Dust enters your home in the dirt on your shoes, it floats in on the breeze, it is made of the fibers in your carpet, dander off your body as well as your pests.

So dust is everywhere, you can't control it all but I get your problem.

If I had to solve this, this is the order I would attack it:

A – Upgrade my furnace filters.

1A – Have my hvac company inspect my ducts.

1AA – Have my ducts sucked.

(This just so happens to also be least expensive to most).

All are important.