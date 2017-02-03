Think you can fix what’s wrong in your home? Don’t always count on it. Here are the areas of home repair that may be best left to the professionals…
5 Things around the home which are probably better left to professionals for repairs…
Plumbing. There are a lot of plumbing related things you can do, including re-seating a toilet if you have the know-how. But troubles ensue when you attempt major re-plumbing, re-routing of pipes, extension of copper tubing, or re-routing sewage pipes needs to be left to the pros.
Tricky skills to know: soldering, connecting pvc to copper, diameter of piping required by code and cutting said pipes, connections…
Electrical repairs. Like plumbing, small electrical repairs can be finished by the DIY’er. But anything out of the routine should be left to a master electrician. Changing or replacing circuits is not only dangerous, but can also present long term danger. Tricky skills to know: what work needs to be permitted, threading wire, an excellent knowledge of the electrical code (all electrical work needs to present up to code – even if code changed between the first part and the repair), and what will kill you if you touch it…
Asbestos removal. Aside from the inherent dangers of toxicity, there are many laws that govern the removal of asbestos. Did you know a botched removal of asbestos can be dangerous to not only you, but your neighbor as well? Didn’t think so – call a pro. Tricky things to know: if you know the number of the asbestos removal folks you have it made.
Roofing repairs. While it’s not the toughest job in the world, crawling up and down a ladder with tools and supplies is a chore. Falling off a roof is the main reason you’d rather have a pro up there. Tricky things to know: Gravity is most accurately described by the general theory of relativity (proposed by Albert Einstein in 1915) which describes gravity not as a force, but as a consequence of the curvature of space-time caused by the uneven distribution of mass/energy. Got it?
Gas appliance repair. Like water, gas will always find a leak. So while you did a great job cutting off the gas, moving the appliance, there are a myriad of things that can still go wrong. Tricky things to know: Since the end result of a gas problem can be accidental carbon monoxide poisoning and/or a devastating explosion, every move with gas installation should be made by the person with the highest level of knowledge and confidence. May not be you. That is ok…
Sign up for the FREE Home Fix-it e-Newsletter for more seasonal advice.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}