Updated: 5:34 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016 | Posted: 5:34 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016
Watch what happens when Santa surprises Georgia government employees
By Jennifer Brett
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
JONESBORO, Ga. —
These employees have some moves!
A humorous and heartwarming video created by Clayton County Access Television in Jonesboro, Georgia, celebrates the holiday season.
>> Read more trending stories
It starts out with everyone frozen in place. No one seems to be in the holiday spirit.
Once Santa arrives to spread some holiday magic, everyone breaks out in a joyful dance.
Watch the video below:
Time Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday 4:30a-9a Atlanta's Morning News Atlanta's Morning News Atlanta's Morning News Atlanta's Morning News Atlanta's Morning News 6a-9a 9a – 12p Herman Cain Herman Cain Herman Cain Herman Cain Herman Cain 12p – 3p Rush Limbaugh Rush Limbaugh Rush Limbaugh Rush Limbaugh Rush Limbaugh 3p – 5p Sean Hannity Sean Hannity Sean Hannity Sean Hannity Sean Hannity 5p - 7p Atlanta's Evening News w/Erick Erickson Atlanta's Evening News w/Erick Erickson-630p Atlanta's Evening News w/Erick Erickson -530p Atlanta's Evening News w/Erick Erickson Atlanta's Evening News w/Erick Erickson 630p 7p – 8p Sean Hannity UGA at GT BB 635p Sean Hannity Sean Hannity UGA Mens BB 635p 8pm - 10p Bulldogs Live!
Sign in with your existing account
{* loginWidget *}
Sign in with your email
{* #userInformationForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* traditionalSignIn_password *}
{* /userInformationForm *}
Welcome Back {* welcomeName *}
{* loginWidget *}
Welcome back. Please sign in
{* #userInformationForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* traditionalSignIn_password *}
{* /userInformationForm *}
Select a display name and password
Already have an account? Sign In
{* #registrationForm *}
{* traditionalRegistration_displayName *}
{* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *}
{* traditionalRegistration_password *}
{* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself
{* registration_firstName *}
{* registration_lastName *}
{* registration_postalZip *}
{* registration_birthday *}
{* registration_gender *}
{* agreeToTerms *}
{* /registrationForm *}
Already have an account? Sign In
{* #registrationFormBlank *}
{* registration_firstName *}
{* registration_lastName *}
{* traditionalRegistration_displayName *}
{* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *}
{* registration_birthday *}
{* registration_gender *}
{* registration_postalZip *}
{* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *}
{* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *}
{* agreeToTerms *}
{* /registrationForm *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.
{* #forgotPasswordForm *}
{* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
{* /forgotPasswordForm *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
{* mergeAccounts *}
{* #tradAuthenticateMergeForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* mergePassword *}
{* /tradAuthenticateMergeForm *}
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.
{* #resendVerificationForm *}
{* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
{* newPasswordFormButton *}
{* /resendVerificationForm *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}