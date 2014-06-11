Follow us on

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News/Talk WSB
Atlanta's breaking news, ...
Listen Live

Updated: 5:34 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016 | Posted: 5:34 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016

Watch what happens when Santa surprises Georgia government employees

Related

Hot Right Now

More

By Jennifer Brett

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

JONESBORO, Ga. —

These employees have some moves!

A humorous and heartwarming video created by Clayton County Access Television in Jonesboro, Georgia, celebrates the holiday season. 

>> Read more trending stories

It starts out with everyone frozen in place. No one seems to be in the holiday spirit.

Once Santa arrives to spread some holiday magic, everyone breaks out in a joyful dance.

Watch the video below:

 

View our 2016 Employee Holiday Spirit Video! #ClaytonCountyGa #Share

Posted by Clayton County Access Television on Friday, December 16, 2016

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

On-Air

WSB Program Schedule

Time Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday 4:30a-9a Atlanta's Morning News Atlanta's Morning News Atlanta's Morning News Atlanta's Morning News Atlanta's Morning News 6a-9a 9a – 12p Herman Cain Herman Cain Herman Cain Herman Cain Herman Cain 12p – 3p Rush Limbaugh Rush Limbaugh Rush Limbaugh Rush Limbaugh Rush Limbaugh 3p – 5p Sean Hannity Sean Hannity Sean Hannity Sean Hannity Sean Hannity 5p - 7p Atlanta's Evening News w/Erick Erickson Atlanta's Evening News w/Erick Erickson-630p Atlanta's Evening News w/Erick Erickson -530p Atlanta's Evening News w/Erick Erickson Atlanta's Evening News w/Erick Erickson 630p 7p – 8p Sean Hannity UGA at GT BB 635p Sean Hannity Sean Hannity UGA Mens BB 635p 8pm - 10p Bulldogs Live!

 
 