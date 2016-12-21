Follow us on

    Posted: 8:24 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016

    Steelers, Penguins spread cheer in holiday videos

    Steelers carols
    Pittsburgh Steelers/Twitter
    Steelers carols

    By WPXI.com

    PITTSBURGH —

    Tis the season for Pittsburgh sports teams to get into the holiday spirit. The Steelers and the Penguins have released videos that are sure to bring a smile to fans' faces.

    Steelers players donned their best ugly team sweaters to give a performance of "Frosty the Snowman" like no other. 

    The Penguins' holiday e-card features their re-enactment of "Elf."

