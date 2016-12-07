Santa under surveillance! Hospital catches him on camera

By Jennifer Brett

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Boys and girls spending Christmas at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta need not fear that Santa won’t know where to find them. He sees you when you’re sleeping, he knows when you’re awake, and he knows when you’re getting better in the hospital.

Need proof? Children’s just released this security footage from Christmas 2015. Seems like Kris Kringle managed to find his way to visit the youngsters there last year – and you can be sure he’ll be back this year.

Santa Caught on Hospital Security Camera THIS JUST IN: There’s a rumor floating around that our patients are afraid Santa might not be able to find them in the hospital. Our security team took a second look at last year’s surveillance footage and, well, see for yourself! Posted by Children's Healthcare of Atlanta on Monday, December 19, 2016

