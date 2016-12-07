Follow us on

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News/Talk WSB
Atlanta's breaking news, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 6:36 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016

Santa under surveillance! Hospital catches him on camera

Related

Hot Right Now

More
View Larger
Santa photo
Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images
File photo

By Jennifer Brett

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

ATLANTA —

Boys and girls spending Christmas at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta need not fear that Santa won’t know where to find them. He sees you when you’re sleeping, he knows when you’re awake, and he knows when you’re getting better in the hospital.

Need proof? Children’s just released this security footage from Christmas 2015. Seems like Kris Kringle managed to find his way to visit the youngsters there last year – and you can be sure he’ll be back this year.

Santa Caught on Hospital Security Camera

THIS JUST IN: There’s a rumor floating around that our patients are afraid Santa might not be able to find them in the hospital. Our security team took a second look at last year’s surveillance footage and, well, see for yourself!

Posted by Children's Healthcare of Atlanta on Monday, December 19, 2016

You may also like:






                   

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

On-Air

Atlanta's Morning News with Scott Slade

Weekdays on News/Talk WSB from 4:30 - 9am
 
 