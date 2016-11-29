Obamas, Trump offer Christmas greetings on Twitter

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama offered Christmas greetings via a video message that was posted on the White House Twitter account on Christmas Eve.
The video was accompanied by a written message: "On behalf of all the Obamas—Michelle, Malia, Sasha, Bo, and that troublemaker Sunny—Merry Christmas." Sunny is one of the first family's dogs.
The Obamas also posted a tweet marking the beginning of Hannukah.
In the Christmas greeting video, the Obamas talk about their Christian faith and the spirit of service, focusing on the sacrifices of the country’s military. The Obamas also take a look back at their eight years in the White House.
President-elect Trump also took to Twitter to offer season's greetings. He wished a Happy Hannukah on Saturday and on Sunday morning, posted an image of himself in front of a Christmas tree, with the simple message, “Merry Christmas!”
