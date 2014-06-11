Follow us on

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News/Talk WSB
Atlanta's breaking news, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 8:18 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016

Excitement turning to disappointment for many owners of this year's hottest holiday toy

Related

Hot Right Now

More

By WFTV.com

Parents all over the country stood in long lines to grab their children the hottest toy of the season, the Hatchimal.

After all that effort, many are complaining that their children’s excitement quickly turned to disappointment when the toy didn’t work.

>> Read more trending stories

The toy is supposed to “hatch” after 30 minutes of tapping or rubbing on its egg.

But a growing number of people are saying their Hatchimal refuses to hatch.

The company that makes the Hatchimal has said it is working hard to rectify the problem and has increased its customer care representatives to help consumers.

“While the vast majority of children have had a magical experience with Hatchimals, we have also heard from consumers who have encountered challenges,” the company said in a statement on its website. “We are 100 percent committed to bringing the magic of Hatchimals to all of our consumers.”

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

On-Air

WSB Program Schedule

Time Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday 4:30a-9a Atlanta's Morning News Atlanta's Morning News Atlanta's Morning News Atlanta's Morning News Atlanta's Morning News 6a-9a 9a – 12p Herman Cain Herman Cain Herman Cain Herman Cain Herman Cain 12p – 3p Rush Limbaugh Rush Limbaugh Rush Limbaugh Rush Limbaugh Rush Limbaugh 3p – 5p Sean Hannity Sean Hannity Sean Hannity Sean Hannity Sean Hannity 5p - 7p Atlanta's Evening News w/Erick Erickson Atlanta's Evening News w/Erick Erickson-630p Atlanta's Evening News w/Erick Erickson -530p Atlanta's Evening News w/Erick Erickson Atlanta's Evening News w/Erick Erickson 630p 7p – 8p Sean Hannity UGA at GT BB 635p Sean Hannity Sean Hannity UGA Mens BB 635p 8pm - 10p Bulldogs Live!

 
 